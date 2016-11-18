Man charged with stealing from stadium, arena

Photo by: Provided James Pelham

URBANA — A former employee at Memorial Stadium has been charged with burglary for allegedly stealing from offices there and at State Farm Center.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said James Pelham, 24, who listed addresses on West White Street and Briar Lane in Champaign, told University of Illinois police that he had been sleeping recently at the State Farm Center.

Police had investigated recent thefts there as well as at the stadium.

On Thursday morning, Rietz said, staff at State Farm Center reported to police seeing a suspicious person in the building. Later, police stopped Pelham as he walked on Green Street near Locust.

He was carrying a backpack that contained two kinds of prescription medication in bottles which had the labels torn off, and was wearing a pair of orange sneakers, which he eventually admitted he had stolen from State Farm Center earlier this month, Rietz said.

Rietz said on Friday her office filed three counts of burglary against Pelham.

The first alleges that on Nov. 1, he entered administration offices at Memorial Stadium and used a hammer to break into a safe and steal $600 and electronics.

On Nov. 5, he is alleged to have entered State Farm Center, where he stole the sneakers.

On Nov. 7, he is alleged to have used keys he had to enter a cash room at Memorial Stadium, intending to steal.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having the narcotics in his backpack when stopped.

