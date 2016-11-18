Man cleared of weapons charge

URBANA — A Champaign County jury took about a half-hour Thursday to acquit of man of weapons charges in connection with a police raid on a house in north Champaign earlier this year.

Shannen Campbell, 33, whose last known address was on Queens Way, had been charged with two counts of being an armed habitual criminal in connection with guns that were found outside a home in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue on May 17.

Campbell was one of five men that police arrested after they left the home about 11 a.m. that day.

Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Champaign Police Department and the Department of Corrections were watching the house in hopes of finding Campbell and Juvon Mays, 35, of Champaign, who were both wanted in connection with separate shootings.

The men came out and when they saw police, took off running. In the path of their flight, police found a total of three guns and a bag of heroin. A subsequent search of the house turned up additional heroin and cannabis.

Campbell, who has prior felony convictions, had been charged with being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly being in possession of two of the guns found outside the house.

Jurors apparently believed that the state could not prove he had the guns and acquitted him.

A day earlier, a different jury had acquitted Mays of two counts of being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly possessing the same two weapons. However, that jury convicted Mays of two drug-related counts in connection with the heroin and cannabis that was found. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21.

In both trials, co-defendant Tyron Griffin, 30, testified that the guns belonged to him. He pleaded guilty in September to possession of weapons by a felon and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Meantime, Campbell remains locked up as he awaits trial on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal. Those charges stemmed from two shootings May 15 in the 1000 block of North James Street in Champaign where Stateman Hoff, 22, was killed, and Duston Fonville, 23, was shot in the upper chest and shoulder.

His next court date in that case is Dec. 6.