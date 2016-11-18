Parkland's problems might not be over

Other Related Content Parkland trustees approve layoffs of nontenured faculty

CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College officials hope that their latest budget-cutting move — not renewing the contracts of eight of the 15 nontenured faculty on staff — will be enough to forestall more drastic measures.

But they don't sound certain.

"We would like nothing better than to believe that this is the end," said Parkland board chair Dana Trimble, "but I don't think we can realistically take that approach with all the uncertainty facing us now."

The uncertainty includes the lack of a state budget — and community college funding — for the rest of the fiscal year after Jan. 1, and projections of a 3 percent to 4 percent drop in enrollment at Parkland next spring.

Parkland President Tom Ramage said this year's budget is balanced and, because of the decision not to renew the contracts of the eight faculty members, next year's will be too.

"But two to three years out, we're looking at a trajectory of increased costs, pretty much on a regular schedule for people and benefits. The revenue picture doesn't track with it," Ramage said. "The gap keeps getting wider. That's why we had to make these structural changes."

Parkland's biggest structural change, he said, is to end its reliance on state aid. A decade ago, Parkland got as much as $8 million a year in state funding. That fell to $5 million in fiscal 2015 and about $1.3 million last year. This year likely will be even less.

"At the beginning of this fall, we started discussing that after four years of pretty significant budget cuts we were out of things to cut," Ramage said. "We decided that the best course for the long-term viability of this college was to eliminate our reliance on state support. Not to forego it but to not build our operational budget using state dollars. That meant that another $2.5 million had to be found."

The faculty cuts made at Wednesday's Parkland board meeting will mean close to $600,000 saved. Another million dollars or so will come from about a dozen faculty, staff and administrators who will either retire or resign, Ramage said.

And a projected — although not yet acted upon — increase in tuition will make up much of the rest. Next year's tuition increase is scheduled to be determined in February.

There's no indication that Parkland board members are prepared to ask for an increase in the college's 54.6-cent tax rate.

"The board has discussed going to a tax increase," Trimble said. "But there's nobody on the board who is even thinking about proposing it.

"There are three sources of funding: the state, tuition and property taxes. The state money we receive is in decline. We have tuition higher than we want it to be ($157 an hour for tuition and fees, among the highest in the state), but we don't think the environment is appropriate to ask for a property tax increase, even though it's been years. I've been on this board for 18 years and we've not had one in those 18 years."

Ramage said Parkland delayed enacting cuts in faculty — the first in its 50-year history — for as long as it could.

"We're at the point where we have just about nothing left to cut from our budget except people," he said. "There are only so many years you can go without replacing your computers, buying instructional equipment, all those things that a college needs to operate. We've done all that. We've delayed all that. We've pushed all that back as far as we can. It's no way to operate a college."

Bottom line, he said, "is we needed to get smaller from a people standpoint. And we've done that."

Sixty-five positions, college-wide, have been eliminated in the last three years.

"These are all good people," Trimble said of the eight faculty members whose contracts will end in May. "It's gut-wrenching but I think for the long-term stability of the college we just have to do this.

"The good news is that we will survive this and we'll maintain our quality as we go. When everything turns around, it's our intention to enjoy the turnaround and start to grow again. But for now, we just have to do what we have to do."