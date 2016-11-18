'She always felt she could fix somebody'

URBANA — A Champaign woman killed at her workplace Wednesday night had told a judge in chilling detail hours earlier that she feared that her ex-boyfriend intended to do just that.

Not only did Terry Smith take the life of his ex-girlfriend, he apparently took his own, the final act in a lifetime marked by violence, court records show.

After hearing the allegations Tiffany Allen, 37, made in court about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Champaign County Judge Holly Clemons issued an emergency order of protection against Mr. Smith, 36, who was on parole for a residential burglary conviction in Champaign County from 2009.

The protective order had not been served on Mr. Smith when Miss Allen was fatally shot seven hours later at the Great Clips, 202 E. University Ave., U, where she worked.

In a three-page hand-written petition outlining her fears and the threats that led her to seek the order, Miss Allen said that Mr. Smith forced his way into her home about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when her mother went to let the dog out and held both of them at gunpoint in a bedroom.

She believed he had been waiting outside the house all night because on Monday evening there was a knock at her back door and when she asked who was there, no one answered. The bulb for her porch light had been unscrewed.

"For the next two hours he was going off about me leaving him and he had nothing left and he doesn't care anymore," she said.

He used phrases such as 'I have nothing to lose anymore. It's gone too far now,' she wrote.

"Then he went through my phone and then we argued about text messages. He got real mad a few times and put the gun to my chest and said he would hit me with it if I didn't lower my voice. He also told my mom the same thing."

"Eventually we were able to talk to him and let him realize it didn't have to be this way and that I did still love him. That's when he put the gun away and started breaking down. We hugged for a few minutes and I told him he could come home ..."

"I did all of this so he would put the gun away and leave and I still care about him. I think he was on drugs because he didn't seem to be himself."

"My mom and I knew we had to call the police because he was dangerous and being extremely desperate acting even though I love him. A gun in my mom's face was the deciding factor. He had crossed so many lines with that. I am not sure if he would have shot us or himself but him being there threatening and pointing it at me and mom was enough for me. I know he is scared but he scared me. I feel like now that I have called the cops he will be even scarier," she wrote.

"He had said he has nothing to live for and I am afraid he will try suicide by cop or take my mom and I with him."

About 15 friends and family of Miss Allen gathered at Champaign's Drury Inn Thursday, including her mother.

"We are having trouble coming to grips with this," said Shawna Allen, a first cousin of Miss Allen. "She was such a good person. She could find something good out of the worst person."

Shawna Allen, who lives in Bismarck, said she spoke to Miss Allen every day.

"She was my best friend, she made me whole."

The two were born six days apart and were classmates at Rantoul Township High School.

Shawna Allen last spoke to Miss Allen on Wednesday. She was aware of Mr. Smith.

"He was trouble," she said. "But she was a fixer. She always felt she could fix somebody."

Deputy Champaign Police Chief Troy Daniels confirmed that a report had been taken by patrol officers about the home invasion at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. It was finished and forwarded to the detectives section for further investigation.

But on that same day, Daniels said the information about what happened had been disseminated to local authorities.

"We had put out information to agencies in Champaign County by computer and by phone gave information to Vermilion County sheriff's department since we were aware of the trailer he might go to," Daniels said.

Daniels said police had also spoken with Mr. Smith's mother in Urbana and a brother in Chicago in an attempt to get them to persuade Mr. Smith to come in to the police department by mid-day Wednesday.

"It's unfortunate no one came across him before he was able to do this. It's very heart wrenching," said Daniels.

After Miss Allen's shooting, Urbana police quickly forcused on him, including looking for him at an Urbana address and for his maroon Ford Taurus. Miss Allen had said in her petition that he drove that kind of car and that he carried a gun.

Their investigation led them to the Valley Run Mobile Home Park southeast of Danville, where Mr. Smith's mother owns a mobile home. The car was found at No. 42 Valley Run.

"The Vermilion County sheriff's special operations group responded to the trailer about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, where we attempted to make contact with the suspect," said Capt. Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office.

"After all attempts of establishing contact failer, we entered the residence about 6 a.m. and discovered the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Hartshorn said.

Court records show that Mr. Smith had a violent past.

The residential burglary conviction that netted him a 12-year prison sentence in 2009 originally also involved a charge of home invasion alleging that he and another man forced their way into an apartment on Green Street in Champaign in October 2009 and held a gun to a man's head. He pleaded guilty to the lesser burglary charge and was released from on parole in late September 2015 from the Robinson Correctional Center.

He had four previous Champaign County convictions that also sent him to prison: attempted armed robbery in 2005, domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction in 2004, kidnapping in 2001, and aggravated battery to a pregnant person in 1999.