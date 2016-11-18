St. Joseph 70-year-old dies after struck by vehicle

ST. JOSEPH — A 70-year-old St. Joseph man died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed a busy highway in town.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Allen Jones said Ronald G. Munds, who lived on Meadow Circle, was crossing Warren Street, which is U.S. 150, near Third Street, about 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Mr. Munds was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was Charlene C. McKinney, 74, of the 3000 block of Perkins Road, Urbana.

Jones said deputies learned that Mr. Munds suffered from dementia and that he was at times not aware of his surroundings. He said that might have played a role in the accident, which remains under investigation. No tickets have been issued.

Jones said Mr. Munds was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died later.