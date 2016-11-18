Stealing car leads to 5-year sentence for Urbana man

URBANA — An Urbana man found with a stolen car earlier this year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Marcus Brown, 21, last of the 1800 block of south Cottage Grove Avenue, to the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program.

Brown pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a stolen vehicle, admitting that on Aug. 19, he was driving a BMW on Bradley Avenue near Prospect Avenue that did not belong to him.

Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said a Champaign police officer spotted the car with New Jersey license plates and learned it had been reported stolen. The officer attempted to stop the car. The driver pulled in behind a business in the 900 block of West Bradley but got out and ran.

Police arrested Brown nearby. He told police the car belonged to a friend, Ortega said, but the story didn’t check out.

Ortega said Brown had prior adult convictions for burglary and leaving the scene of an accident and two adjudications for crimes as a juvenile.