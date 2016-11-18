Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, November 18, 2016 83 Today's Paper

#TheMJs, Nov. 18, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

#TheMJs, Nov. 18, 2016

Fri, 11/18/2016 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— Only makes sense to decline a job you're not qualified for after seeking a job you're not qualified for.

Music

— "Black Beatles" is a song you might know from the "mannequin challenge" videos. Thankfully, it's No. 1, replacing that awful "Closer" song by The Chainsmokers.

Hollywood

— This is a quote from a recent story about actor Billy Bob Thornton that the GQ editor shared. If you think wearing a vial of your love's blood makes it real, remember that Thornton and Angelina Jolie didn't last.

Local

— Area people rallied to support Gifford and the surrounding communities following that devastating storm three years ago. Great to hear the town has bounced back.

Sports

 

 

— The model fiancee of the Tigers pitcher was none too happy that he was second in the Cy Young voting. I wonder how she really feels.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Western Michigan
— Kristen Wiig
— Bo Schembechler
— Dak Prescott
— Trump Cabinet

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #FarmingPickupLines
— James Clapper
— Duck Dynasty
— Angela Merkel
— Johnny Manziel

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

NG Photo (@ngphotostaff)

The photographers at The News-Gazette regularly tweet out galleries full of photos that don't make the paper, from breaking-news stories to Illini football and basketball games.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments