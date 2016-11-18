TheMJs, Nov. 18, 2016

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

Ben Carson turned down the offer to join Trump's camp because he said he doesn't have the experience.

But

Ben

Carson

Ran

For

President — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2016

— Only makes sense to decline a job you're not qualified for after seeking a job you're not qualified for.

Music

Triple salute to my brother mike will and Rae sremmurd !!!!Black Beatles number one record! my first number1 and to do it with fam! Perfect — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2016

— "Black Beatles" is a song you might know from the "mannequin challenge" videos. Thankfully, it's No. 1, replacing that awful "Closer" song by The Chainsmokers.

Hollywood

"You always remember the first person whose blood you drained and carried in a locket around your neck." https://t.co/InnwYka2pS — Crooked Lauren (@lrnlrsn) November 11, 2016

— This is a quote from a recent story about actor Billy Bob Thornton that the GQ editor shared. If you think wearing a vial of your love's blood makes it real, remember that Thornton and Angelina Jolie didn't last.

Local

Today is 3yr anniversary of tornados that struck IL to incl. Gifford. Thank you to the responders, community, and volunteers that helped. pic.twitter.com/e2w23sLHSz — Champaign County EMA (@ChampCoEMA) November 17, 2016

— Area people rallied to support Gifford and the surrounding communities following that devastating storm three years ago. Great to hear the town has bounced back.

Sports

— The model fiancee of the Tigers pitcher was none too happy that he was second in the Cy Young voting. I wonder how she really feels.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Western Michigan

— Kristen Wiig

— Bo Schembechler

— Dak Prescott

— Trump Cabinet

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #FarmingPickupLines

— James Clapper

— Duck Dynasty

— Angela Merkel

— Johnny Manziel

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

NG Photo (@ngphotostaff)

The photographers at The News-Gazette regularly tweet out galleries full of photos that don't make the paper, from breaking-news stories to Illini football and basketball games.