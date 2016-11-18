What's In A Name? Brown Bag restaurant

Photo by: Marcus Jackson/The News-Gazette The Brown Bag restaurant.

Ahead of Saturday's state semifinal football game between Immaculate Conception and host Monticello, expect fans to hit up a longtime downtown deli.

But when Harlean Swing opened her sandwich shop in 1976, she never envisioned it as a sit-down restaurant. Swing figured customers would order their food to go.

"I just thought they'd order it, grab it and take it in a bag to eat somewhere," she said. "This was never meant to be a sit-down place."

With that in mind, she opted to name the establishment The Brown Bag.

"We had a few seats here but after a while people were getting their food and sitting on the floor to eat," Swing said.

So her late husband, Jack, an architect, started building chairs and making room for patrons to take a seat.

"It was only after a few months, probably seven or eight months that we realized we needed to make room for people," Swing said.

Today, Brown Bag has room for about 160 between the main dining area, the back room and balconies.

"On any given day, I'd say about one-third of the people take their food to go," Swing said. "And we still have the brown bags."