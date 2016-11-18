Wind advisory issued for East Central Illinois
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for several counties in East Central Illinois.
For DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties, the advisory begins Friday afternoon and runs until Friday evening. For Ford and Iroquois Counties, the advisory begins at 2 p.m. Friday and runs until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour. You should use caution while driving. And if you have any loose items in your yard, bring them inside.
