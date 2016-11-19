Area history, Nov. 19, 2016

Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the homecoming program at the University of Illinois ended with an organ recital at the auditorium by Director Erb. An immense audience was present.

In 1966, Stanton Millet, UI dean of students, said that students want protection against arbitrary regulations and they want recognition. Many of the problems, he said, are caused by the large size of the university. He suggested that student activities be run with minimum administrative control and maximum student participation.

In 2001, the video footage that UI student Abby Ross shot daily was to be featured on "Inside Edition," a syndicated television program. The segment on campus life was titled "Abby's Diary.'