Monticello: A picture-perfect setting

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Bruce Zindars, front, and Rick Milton paint the enzone of the football field for Saturday's semi-final playoff game.At Monticello High School on Thursday, Nov. 17 2016. Image

MONTICELLO — Rick Milton was watching a football game on TV about seven years ago with his son, Mitch, when Mitch challenged his old man. The field that the game was being played on had logos and designs painted on it and Mitch, entering his junior season on the Monticello football team, felt the Sages needed something similar on their home turf.

"He said 'I bet you couldn't do something like that,' " Rick Milton recalled.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Milton enlisted the help of good friend Richard Dillingham to paint the field for the Monticello football games that season. Never mind that neither of them had any experience in doing so.

"You've got to be willing to think outside the box and Richard and I both think outside the box," Milton said. "It was a lot of trial and error."

Milton and Dillingham put together a crew and for the last eight seasons they've crafted designs that have caught the attention of the Monticello faithful and opposing fans alike.

Their latest work will be on display today as the sixth-seeded Sages (12-0) host top-seeded Immaculate Conception (12-0) in a Class 3A semifinal at 3 p.m.

It's been a memorable season for the Sages, reaching the semifinals for the first time in 12 years, but Milton and Dillingham nearly didn't have a hand in it. The plan at the end of last season was to step aside from painting the field and hand the reigns over to Bruce Zindars. But around town all offseason, Milton kept being approached by football players thanking him for his work and encouraging him to be back for this season.

"You can't let these kids down," Milton said. "Bruce needed some help anyway, so I figured I'd come out for another year."

So there they were Thursday evening, a crew of eight spending close to four hours on the field putting the finishing touches on their work for today's game. A big purple block "M" at midfield with a gold ribbon going through it spelling out "Playoffs." In the end zones, "MHS" is painted in purple with checkerboard colored in purple gold and white painted on each side of it. Recently, they've added #Sages near the sideline on the south end of the field.

In the past they've painted an owl head on the field and pink ribbons for breast cancer awareness month.

"Everything we do is free hand except for the stencils we have for the 'Sages' letters," Dillingham said.

The backing and support from the community for their work has been continually positive and has encouraged the crew to keep going. They've painted to cross-country course at Lodge Park for big meets and they've even painted the soccer field.

"The support has been magnificent," Dillingham said. "When the kids appreciate what you've done, it's worth the time."

The local True Value even gives them a break on the paint, which is a special blend made specifically for fields.

The work at the Monticello football field has been appreciated locally and from outside the community. Pioneer Athletics has twice honored the field with its Field of Excellence Award based on the turf itself and the art work on the field.

Chris Bickel handles the day-to-day upkeep of the field, seeding it, dressing it and lining it for game days. He took over for Rick Timmons three years ago.

"We take pride in it. We try to make it as safe as possible for the kids," Bickel said. "The paint crew, they do their own thing and I get excited about some of the stuff they create out there."

Unless they can be talked into it by the kids again this offseason, Thursday's paint session was the last for Milton and Dillingham as well as Joe Lieb and Tim Clifton, who have been on the crew with them for years. They're stepping aside to let a younger crop of painters handle weekly duties.

Bruce Zindars is now the man in charge of the operation along with Ryan Perry, Brandon Dubson and John Lieb. And like most folks in Monticello, they just want to do their part in helping the football program any way they can.

For Zindars, it used to be as a JFL coach, where this year's crop of seniors were the last he coached.

"It's a lot of fun watching these kids now," he said. "They have some of the same tendencies they had back when they were playing for me; they're just well-coached now."

The paint crew has never gone this deep into a season and they're thankful that the weather has cooperated. They also don't mind the extra workload, in fact, they've hoped for it.

"Every year I think we're going to be out here this late in the season," Milton said. "I won't tell those boys I doubt them at all. I believe in them every year."