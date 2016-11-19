Savoy man killed in two-vehicle accident
CHAMPAIGN - A Savoy man died Saturday from injuries he received in a two-vehicle accident in north Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Derek Ray Carter, 28, was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the Carle Hospital emergency room.
Around 5 p.m., Champaign police were called to the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Elm Street, about two blocks west of State Street, where two vehicles had collided. Preliminary information was that at least two people were injured and both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Police did not return a call Saturday night seeking information on the crash.
Northrup said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.