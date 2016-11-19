Savoy man killed in two-vehicle accident

CHAMPAIGN - A Savoy man died Saturday from injuries he received in a two-vehicle accident in north Champaign.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Derek Ray Carter, 28, was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the Carle Hospital emergency room.

Around 5 p.m., Champaign police were called to the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Elm Street, about two blocks west of State Street, where two vehicles had collided. Preliminary information was that at least two people were injured and both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Police did not return a call Saturday night seeking information on the crash.

Northrup said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.