A Thanksgiving program to grow on

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette (back row) Rabbi Alan Cook of Sinai Temple, left, the Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser, Community United Church of Christ, Champaign; the Rev. Michael Crosby, First Mennonite Church, Urbana; and Imam Ousmane Sawadogo, far right, of the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center; front row- left, Dawn Blackman, Champaign Church of the Brethren; the Rev. Eugene Barnes, New Life Church of Faith, Champaign; and Amy Felty, Baha'i Center, Urbana, will bring in leaders of different faiths who have organized an interfaith service to mark Thanksgiving.. Wednesday November 16, 2016. Image

URBANA — Rabbi Alan Cook and other members of the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County have high hopes for its first Thanksgiving program Sunday.

However, they realize that at the first program at 3 p.m. at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana, synagogue members might sit in one section of Foellinger Great Hall and members of the Central Illinois Mosque might sit in another. And people from the Baha'i Center and Christians churches might sit in other areas.

"My hope would be by year five that not only are we together but saying to each other, 'I remember you,' that everyone intermingles and there's much more of a community built and cross-pollination between the different groups, that we all get to know one another, share, sing together and bless together," said Cook, chairman of the Interfaith Alliance.

"If it happens this year, great. But certainly by Year 5 — that would be my hope," he added.

The alliance, which meets once a month, came up with the idea of the Interfaith Thanksgiving Program as a way to grow and affect the community beyond the group's monthly meetings at different places of worship.

"Someone was familiar with the Rockford model and suggested we try it here," Cook said.

The Rockford Interfaith Council will present its 27th annual Mayor's Interfaith Thanksgiving Program, also Sunday, at Rockford University.

Like the one in Urbana, it's free and open to the public and will feature speakers, live music and prayers.

Elizabeth Hess of The Morning Show (with Dave Gentry) on WDWS Radio will emcee the Thanksgiving program here, and Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing will offer words of greetings.

Representatives of the Baha'i, Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities will each share perspectives on how to build relationships and communities, and musician and recording artist Noah I. Brown will lead the music and people in two songs: "What a Wonderful World" and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)."

The Interfaith Alliance chose popular songs for the sing-along rather than songs from a particular faith that might be unfamiliar to the people attending.

"We hope in the future we'll be able to get choirs together, but we had a little bit of a challenge pulling the music together this year," Cook said. "We're grateful that Noah will be leading us."

Also part of the program: The Rev. Eugene Barnes of New Life Church of Faith in Champaign will read Abraham Lincoln's Oct. 3, 1863, proclamation declaring the last Thursday in November as a national day of Thanksgiving.

Then in the midst of the Civil War, Lincoln said he hoped Americans would, while offering thanks to God, also offer "humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and Union."

While the nation seems divided now as the result of the presidential election, the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County will not at the Thanksgiving Program take a specific stand on politics, said Cook, rabbi at Sinai Temple in Champaign.

"In particular, we have the participation of the Baha'i community and it feels very strongly about the separation of religion from the public sphere," he said. "We believe one of the ways to build a strong community and understanding is to have people connect to one another along the lines that divide us, including faith."

Cook expects the program to last one hour to 90 minutes. After it ends, people are invited to continue the conversation at Stage 5 in the Krannert lobby, where the Mo' Betta Ensemble No. 2 from the Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy will perform.

If you go

What: Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County presents its first Interfaith Thanksgiving Program, featuring emcee Elizabeth Hess, welcomes by the Champaign and Urbana mayors, talks by members of the Baha'i, Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith communities, and music led by Noah I. Brown.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Admission: Free