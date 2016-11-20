The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Nov. 20, 2016

Still have that icky post-election taste in your mouth? Maybe this will help it go away for a bit. Here's the second installment of our series asking 10 random people to share 10 random acts of kindness they've witnessed in 2016.

MEGHAN KLUESNER

Champaign mother of four

"A month ago, we had our fourth baby. After being home from the hospital a few days, I greeted our older three at the door after school and was asking them about their day. We went into our usual routine of emptying backpacks, lunch boxes and grabbing a quick snack.

"Sam, our six-year-old, walked over to me and handed me a sealed business envelope and said that his teacher told him to give this to mom and dad. Fearing the worst, I wondered what kind of trouble he may have gotten into that day that warranted a sealed envelope.

"In the note, his teacher thanked my husband and I for allowing Sam to bring in money so his first-grade class could light a candle and say a prayer at the Adoration Chapel for his new baby sister, Anna Rose.

"Neither my husband nor I gave Sam any money, and there was no discussion or plan for him to do this sweet gesture. When we asked Sam about it, he told us that he took his wallet to school and used all the money he had been saving up so that he could light a candle to thank God for his new best friend.

"I was instantly in tears."

TODD TAYLOR

Assistant Superintendent

Urbana school district

"While I was at the doctor's office this summer, two older gentlemen were sitting across the room from each other also waiting to see the doctor. One noticed the military baseball cap the other was wearing and they started talking about their service.

"The first asked, 'Where did you serve?' And the other said he was at Fort Bragg, 'and then I went to Vietnam.'

"After a short pause, the first gentleman got up, slowly crossed the room, put out his hand and said simply, 'Welcome home.' They shook hands and continued their conversation.

"I'm not ashamed to say I teared up a little."

ANNIE CAMACHO

Math teacher, Monticello High School

"When I became a teacher, I had no doubt that I wanted to teach in my hometown and I became fortunate enough to do so. This year, the Monticello Sages once again made me so proud to be a Sage.

"Josh Scott, a 1996 MHS graduate, was in a car accident the year after graduation and was left paralyzed. He loved Sages football but because of his health, rarely makes it to a game.

"At the game he attended this year, when Nathan Graham scored the first touchdown, he ran over to Josh on the sideline and gave him the game ball. All of the players on the field followed and greeted Josh. The Sages were given a delay of game penalty, which the other team declined.

"Every time I think about it, it brings tears to my eyes."

MARCEY GOLDSTEIN

Director of Operations

Illini Hillel

"My 10-year-old granddaughter, Izzie, was playing at her friend's house last February. When she came home, Izzie told her mother that they needed to adopt her friend's guinea pig. They already had quite a variety of pets at home, so Sara said no.

"But Izzie was very insistent, asking her mom to at least go over and look at the little animal. Sara went over, took one look at the sickly animal, its back end caked with dried feces, and immediately brought him home.

"Izzie carefully bathed him, fed him with a tiny syringe and kept him comfortable. She nursed him along for the next six months, even evacuating his bowels on a regular basis — the vet taught her how — because he never regained control of his bowels. When it was clear that death was imminent, she held him in her arms, wrapped in a towel, as he quietly passed."

BOB FITZGERALD

Commander

Urbana Police Department

"Over the last several years, I've had the privilege to get to know Terry Austria, who was an associate pastor at Stone Creek Church. During that time, he volunteered and led groups who delivered food to disadvantaged individuals in the Lierman area and organized Trunks for Treats and Christmas parties for the children in the more troubled areas of southeast Urbana.

"Terry is now at Salt and Light, continuing to go above and beyond with getting people the help they need. This year, he visited people in the hospital during the holidays during his own time to uplift their spirits. He delivers food to the elderly and shut-ins and he brings Christians, Muslims and the LGBT community together to sit down and talk to develop an atmosphere of listening and understanding each other, doing this on his own time."

ANGIE BRIX

Champaign Realtor,

City Council member

"I have a friend who posts a positive and encouraging video on Facebook every Monday. Recently, his younger brother passed away very unexpectedly, and without fail, he posted his video the following Monday.

"As he fought back tears, he shared a message of love and a reminder to tell people in your world that you love them and to make the most of every day you have. It was authentic and beautiful and a full testament to how he lives his life every day and encourages those around him."

DR. SUSAN NORRIS-SLOAN

Vermilion County Department of Animal Regulation

"I also work as emergency veterinarian, and about a month ago, we had an dog injured in a freak accident.

The dog's owner was a younger girl who could not afford the emergency surgery needed to help her dog. A random stranger heard of her plight, came into the clinic, pre-paid the $1,500 surgery, gave the owner a hug and left."

JUSTIN KEAN

Principal

GCMS Elementary

"We had a brother and sister who walked into the office and handed me an envelope. I looked at them confused and opened it up.

"They both had big smiles on their face and they said that they had a lemonade stand over the weekend. They decided that they wanted to donate the funds that they raised to the school so that we could use it to help the school or students in need."

LEILA EL-BADAWI

Director of Support Services

Tap In Leadership Academy

"A few weeks ago, a friend of mine explained that she doesn't just give to the homeless, but instead she truly builds them up.

"Rather than sticking her hand out the car window to pass them a few dollars, she pulls over. She'll take the person to buy some new clothes, grab a bite to eat and to a local shelter for the night. To her, she is just doing her part to make life a little easier on that individual."

MEREDITH RIDDLE

Librarian Booker T. Washington Elementary

"When I was supervising breakfast at our school in the spring, I remember finding a kindergarten student crying at his table because he did not get the cereal he wanted.

"The fifth-grader sitting across from him silently gave him his. I don't think the two even knew each other."

Experienced an act of kindness you'd like to share? We're all ears. E-mail Jeff D'Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.