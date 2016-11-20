Third woman to enter mayoral race: 'I am Urbana'

URBANA — It will be at least a three-woman race for Urbana mayor.

The latest to join incumbent Laurel Prussing and Alderwoman Diane Marlin: the Rev. Evelyn Burnett Underwood, who plans to formally announce her candidacy Wednesday afternoon at the Urbana Free Library.

“I feel I am the best person for the future of Urbana,” Underwood told The News-Gazette on Sunday. “I am running to win.”

The associate pastor of Champaign’s New Free Will Baptist Church is no stranger to politics.

Back in the 1960s, a few years after Urbana became the first school district statewide to implement a desegregation program, Underwood became the first African-American elected to its school board.

During her 12 years on the board, Underwood served on the National Caucus of Black School Board Members.

She was also the first woman ever elected president of the Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana and Vicinity, vice president of the Champaign County NAACP, a member of the League of Women Voters and a longtime counselor at Urbana Junior High.

In 2012, Underwood ran an unsuccessful campaign for Champaign County circuit clerk.

Underwood said that she and her husband, Pastor King James Underwood, have been attending Urbana city council meetings for more than four years.

“During our time attending the meetings, we have seen a lot of things that we are interested in,” she said. “I want to run for mayor because I feel that I can do a good job for the city in many areas.”

She said she was encouraged by all the positive comments she received from city residents as she distributed nominating petitions at Urbana’s Market at the Square.

Underwood said she has dedicated her life to serving Urbana.

“I am Urbana,” she said. “I have been here in Champaign-Urbana since I was 10 years old, and I graduated from Urbana High School alongside my good friend and fellow classmate Roger Ebert.”

If elected, Underwood said she wants to work with the city’s police department for the good of the community.

“I am all about having a partnership with the police,” she said. “I am for peace. We have been working to bring peace to our community for a long time.”