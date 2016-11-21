Area history, Nov. 21, 2016
Today is Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, a Twin City business that uses many tons of coal during the year was having trouble getting its contracts fulfilled by Vermilion County coal mines. Lawsuits were possible.
In 1966, the University of Illinois architect's office was receiving bids for construction of the low-cost married-student housing apartments to be located south of the Orchard Downs complex. The 252 units, to be rented out for $85 a month without utilities, were scheduled for occupancy by September 1968.
In 2001, a budget that included $150,000 in extra income for public health was approved by the Champaign County Board over the objections of board Republicans and the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Funding for the Champaign County Public Health Department, a fraction of the overall budget, dominated the nearly two-hour debate.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.