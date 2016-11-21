Area history, Nov. 21, 2016

Today is Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, a Twin City business that uses many tons of coal during the year was having trouble getting its contracts fulfilled by Vermilion County coal mines. Lawsuits were possible.

In 1966, the University of Illinois architect's office was receiving bids for construction of the low-cost married-student housing apartments to be located south of the Orchard Downs complex. The 252 units, to be rented out for $85 a month without utilities, were scheduled for occupancy by September 1968.

In 2001, a budget that included $150,000 in extra income for public health was approved by the Champaign County Board over the objections of board Republicans and the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Funding for the Champaign County Public Health Department, a fraction of the overall budget, dominated the nearly two-hour debate.