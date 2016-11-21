Dykstra, Brown throw hat in Savoy ring

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Joan Dykstra stands in front of historic photographs in the hallway at the Savoy Municipal Center, in Savoy on Friday March 14, 2014. Image

:SAVOY — One presidential election is barely over, but two candidates are already preparing for another one — the election next spring in which Savoy voters will choose their next village president.

With longtime village president Robert McCleary stepping down at the end of his current term, two village trustees are stepping up to run for the job — Joan Dykstra, who would become Savoy’s first woman village president if she wins, and John Brown.

Dykstra and Brown are so far the only two who have picked up nominating petitions to run in the April 4 election for president, but interested candidates have until Dec. 19 to get paperwork filed, according to Village Clerk Billie Krueger.

Dykstra is a retired teacher and former Champaign County Board member and also served as district director to former Congressman Tim Johnson.

She has lived in Savoy with her family since 1976, and has been serving on the village board since 2002.

Brown, who has served on the village board since 2005, is a University of Illinois police lieutenant.

He has also served as a volunteer Savoy firefighter and is Champaign County’s appointed public administrator/guardian.

Dykstra credits McCleary, who was first elected village president in 1989, for much of the business and residential growth that has propelled Savoy to where it is today — a “smart growth” she said she’s helped oversee and aims to continue promoting.

“We went from a sleepy little corridor to a vibrant corridor where people want to raise their families,” she said.

Savoy has also become a “place to go” in the area, Dykstra contended. It now has 135 businesses that are a diverse enough mix that, for commercial needs, “people of Savoy don’t have to leave Savoy,” she said.

Dykstra said she saw running for village president as the natural next step for her to put her experience in government and intergovernmental connections to work. During her 11 years on the county board, she was legislative liaison and chaired the facilities and personnel committees, and she said she’s most proud of her work advocating to help bring Carrie Busey Elementary School to Savoy.

She currently serves as the president of the Central Illinois Municipal Official’s Association, a group of municipalities with populations of 10,000 or less.

As she’s gotten out and talked to people door-to-door, Dykstra said she’s been told people in Savoy appreciate a lower tax base, safe neighborhoods, good infrastructure and a network of bike and walking trails, and she wants to continue to see the community be a place all families are happy to call home.

“People in Savoy really like living in Savoy,” she said.

Brown, the son of the late former Champaign County sheriff Joe Brown, said he was raised in a family involved in public service and has embraced it himself.

After 14 years as a volunteer firefighter, he went to reserve status, but he remains a fire and arson investigator.

He’s also a past member of the Catholic Charities Advisory Board and was an assistant boy scout troop scoutmaster, and is a member of Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Revolution and Fraternal Order of Police.

He and Dykstra are both involved in the Savoy Rotary Club.

“I value having the opportunity to serve,” Brown said. “I was kind of brought up with that idea.”

Brown’s current term on the village board expires in 2019, but he decided to run for village president after McCleary announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, he said.

“If the people of Savoy would pick me, I’d be very honored,” he said.

Brown said he, too, supports smart commercial growth, and he believes Savoy has done a good job attracting business and new housing starts.

“The village is running very well,” he said. “I don’t want to see any major changes.”

Brown did say he’d like to see the village update its life and safety codes, which haven’t been updated in over a decade, and update its comprehensive plans.

Brown said he expects both he and Dykstra will be out and about campaigning door-to-door a lot in Savoy neighborhoods, though not likely until closer to the election next spring.

“We just got done with the presidential election, and this one is in April,” he said. “People aren’t ready for the village election.”

He also expects he and his opponent won’t disagree on much.

“I’ve known Joan for many years and I don’t see this being a contentious race at all,” he said. “I don’t see that we disagree on many things.”