Frampton to play the Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — Grammy Award-winner Peter Frampton will appear in concert at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre on March 30 as part of his “Peter Framptom Raw: An Acoustic Tour.”

The singer and guitarist added new spring dates to the tour following the spring release of his latest album, “Acoustic Classics,” which received widespread critical acclaim.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 30. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Virginia Theatre box office, thevirginia.org, or by phone at 217-356-9063. Tickets are $47.50 to $77.50.

Gordon Kennedy, Frampton’s longtime collaborator and co-producer of his Grammy Award-winning album “Fingerprints,” will join him on stage, alongside Frampton’s son, singer and guitarist Julian Frampton.

On “Acoustic Classics,” Frampton performs stripped-down versions of his hits including “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Lines On My Face,” “Do You Feel Like I Do,” “Show Me The Way” and more.

The show is presented by Exceptional Artists in partnership with the Champaign Park District.

Frampton has a long career in rock music. At 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band the Herd, and at 18, he co-founded one of the first rock super groups, Humble Pie.

His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and many others.

His fifth solo album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and remains one of the top-selling live records of all time.