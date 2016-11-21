'Making a difference'

Photo by: Provided John Vavrin works as an engineer i2013-2014 in Afghanistan after his military service there.

CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a long career for John L. Vavrin, from West Point to civilian work in Afghanistan.

He comes from a military family in Racine, Wis., but has lived in Champaign since 2001.

Vavrin, 57, became an officer at the Army’s most prestigious school, retiring as a colonel in 2011 after 30 years of service.

He called his West Point experience “very stressful.”

“Even after graduating 35 years ago, I still have dreams about being a first-year cadet (plebe) and trying, unsuccessfully, to accomplish a generic task,” he said.

But he learned a lot.

“West Point focused on four main development areas; they were academic, military, moral/ethical and social,” he said. “President Reagan was our graduation speaker and I got to shake his hand.”

In the service, he enjoyed parachute jumping at Fort Bragg once a month.

That was thrilling, but more dangerous were “convoys, helicopter and airplane trips here in Afghanistan, well over 200 during the course of my six tours in the country.

“During a takeoff in 2009, we had to cancel the flight about three-quarters of the way down the runway; we were later told there was a mechanical malfunction in one of the engines — that was close,” he said.

Vavrin traveled to East Timor in the South Pacific.

“In East Timor, we came close to several live TB clinics and saw several stagnant ponds and drainage ditches overcome with tens of thousands of mosquito larvae carrying malaria and dengue fever,” he said.

In Kabul, he was about 400 yards from a large vehicle-based IED in 2009.

It killed several civilians, including children.

At Bagram Airfield in 2012 and Kandahar Airfield in 2016, there were rocket attacks, but most rockets did not explode he said.

But other travels have been peaceful. His favorite country to visit? Germany.

“Traveling through the small villages was like going back 300 years: cobblestone streets, horse-drawn carriages, just beautiful, especially when it snowed,” he said.

Vavrin served on the engineering staff of several active duty units: the Army in the Pacific, Army Special Operations Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Pacific Command.

As a staff engineer in the Pacific, he was sent to Alaska and Japan to evaluate energy savings proposals.

He also enjoyed teaching Army ROTC at Southern Illinois-Carbondale.

“I have met many of my former students while on active duty who are now senior officers. It’s neat to see them some 25-plus years later,” he said.

He currently serves as a civilian staff engineer in Afghanistan at Kandahar Airfield, overseeing base projects.

“We find ways to reduce power and fuel usage and implement those projects, since fuel is such an expensive commodity over here.”

He is scheduled to come home in June 2017.

Even after his military career, he remains “most proud of our military and that we accomplish a lot more than provide defense and security for our nation,” Vavrin said.

“We are making a difference around the world; we’re well respected and have also freed so many people who have been oppressed by tyrants. When it comes to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief around the world, the U.S. is usually the first to help and provide significant resources to those in need,” he added.

He has a wife, Laura, and two children. Sarah goes to Cornish College in Seattle, and Will attends the University of Illinois at Chicago.

