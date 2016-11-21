Quite a sight

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Lights are shined on the ceiling during the playing of the National Anthem at State Farm Center Friday November 11, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — No need to wait until Saturday night’s Parade of Lights to catch a dazzling show in Champaign.

Tonight at State Farm Center, and before every men’s basketball home game, arena officials will show off one of the unsung new additions to the home of the Illini: red, white and blue lights inside the arena bowl during the playing of the national anthem.

The three-year, $170 million renovation — which included new everything — makes it possible, said State Farm Center Stage Manager Dave Roesch.

“I started thinking about doing this when I started here in (1999), but nobody had the money to follow through with my thoughts,” Roesch said. “It all just came together with this renovation.”

The new lighting system been a hit with fans — and not just basketball ones. It also has allowed for new displays during recent concerts starring Dierks Bentley and others.

Stage hand Ed Vangetson controls the displays from a computer in the building’s 200 level. A week-and-a-half into the season, arena workers are still learning all of the ins and outs of it.

“It’s a whole control system where you can set up different looks,” Roesch said. “It’s a nicer look and brings us up to a level that we weren’t at before.”

After tonight’s game against Winthrop, John Groce’s 4-0 Illini leave for the bright lights of New York, where they’ll play West Virginia in a Thanksgiving Day game at Madison Square Garden. By the time they get back, who knows what other changes will be in store for the building.

“We’re hoping to expand on what we’re doing but it’s a learning process for about the next year or two with the system,” Roesch said. “It’s very cool, we’re just doing what we can right now with it all.”