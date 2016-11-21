Rantoul Park District may get a mulligan

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Terry Workman, shown outside the Brookhill Golf Club clubhouse on Monday in Rantoul, is a plaintiff in a lawsuit to overturn the election results to dissolve the Rantoul Park District, which operates the course where he's played since 1989.

URBANA — The vote earlier this month to dissolve the Rantoul Park District may be in jeopardy, based on a Champaign County judge's ruling Monday.

Circuit Judge Tom Difanis ordered Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten not to certify the results of the Nov. 8 vote in Rantoul, where the question of dissolving the park district was approved by voters, 2,167 to 1,970, or 52.4 percent to 47.6 percent.

And arguments over whether the vote to terminate the park district was done illegally are scheduled for Jan. 5 before Difanis.

Hulten is scheduled to count all uncounted Champaign County ballots today and make official the results of the Nov. 8 election.

Based on Difanis' ruling, however, the results of the vote to dissolve the park district won't be part of the official canvass.

At issue is whether an Aug. 19 order by Circuit Judge Michael Jones placing the park district question on the ballot was correct. A second question is whether a legally sufficient number of voters approved the ballot question.

A petition challenging the validity of the results was filed by Terry Workman and Herb Frizol, both of whom are Rantoul residents who play golf at Brookhill Golf Course, which is owned by the park district. Frizol is a former employee at Brookhill and Workman gives lessons at the course but is not an employee.

According to attorneys for Workman and Frizol, the petition and signatures to dissolve the park district should have been filed with the park district board rather than the circuit court. The law governing park district dissolutions was changed in 1993.

"Because the statute no longer permitted the filing of the petition with the circuit court, the circuit court lacked subject matter jurisdiction in this cause and over these petitions," argued Derke Price and Tiffany Nelson-Jaworski, attorneys with the Chicago law firm of Diamond Bush DiCianni & Krafthefer, who represented Workman and Frizol, along with Rantoul attorney Paul Wilson, at Monday's hearing.

They also said that dissolving a park district requires more votes than just a majority of those voting on the issue — it requires "a majority of the legal voters of both the park district and the municipality concerned."

In the case of the Rantoul Park District dissolution, that means it would require a majority of 7,174 voters, or 3,588 votes. It got only 2,167.

Workman, who attended Monday's court hearing, said Brookhill should be considered an asset to Rantoul and an economic development tool.

"We just feel like the Rantoul Park District can manage the Brookhill Golf Course and that it has been a longtime asset to the community," Workman said following the hearing. "Over the last 10 years, the park district has averaged a loss of $107,000 a year to Brookhill.

"Compare that to the average cost of $238,000 for the (village-owned) swimming pool. Or the cost to operate the Forum (fitness center) at $233,000. Or the cost of $205,000 for the youth center. Or the library's cost of $450,0000.

"The cost to operate Brookhill is less than half of what we're paying for those other things. And they don't bring money into Rantoul like Brookhill does," he said.

Workman said that 75 percent of the course's players are from outside of Rantoul and they spend at least $5 per round in the village while at Brookhill.

He claimed that with a multiplier effect factored in, Brookhill generates more than $500,000 annually for the village.

"To get rid of the golf course and the park district would be the biggest mistake that Rantoul could make," Workman said. "That's just my opinion."

Jack Anderson, a Champaign County Board member from Rantoul who led the effort to disband the park district, said he would have to hire an attorney to represent him at the Jan. 5 hearing.

If the result of the park district dissolution vote is overturned, Anderson said he might try a second vote, although that could not occur until 2018.

"That would be something that we'd explore," Anderson said.

The deadline to get the question on the April 4 consolidated election ballot is Jan. 3 — two days before the next court hearing on the November ballot question. And under the 1993 law, Anderson and his Friends of Rantoul's Parks group would need more than 1,400 signatures on petitions.