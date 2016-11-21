UPDATED: Sixth circuit chief judge leaving to become Sullivan administrator

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Sixth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Dan Flannell is stepping down from the bench to become Sullivan city administrator. He starts his new job Jan. 15.

SULLIVAN — The top judge in East Central Illinois is stepping down to become city administrator in Sullivan.

The Sullivan City Council approved Dan Flannell’s appointment Monday night, with a starting salary of $92,500. He’ll begin Jan. 15 and work under a five-year contract.

Flannell currently sits on the bench in Moultrie County and is the chief judge in the sixth judicial circuit, which includes Champaign County.

The Illinois Supreme Court said judges in the sixth circuit will choose a new chief judge.

Flannell, who began his legal career as a private attorney in Sullivan, has served on the bench since 1988.

A 1977 University of Illinois Law grad, he served on the eight-person UI search committee that led to the February hiring of athletic director Josh Whitman.