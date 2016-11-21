UPDATED: Sixth circuit chief judge leaving to become Sullivan administrator
SULLIVAN — The top judge in East Central Illinois is stepping down to become city administrator in Sullivan.
The Sullivan City Council approved Dan Flannell’s appointment Monday night, with a starting salary of $92,500. He’ll begin Jan. 15 and work under a five-year contract.
Flannell currently sits on the bench in Moultrie County and is the chief judge in the sixth judicial circuit, which includes Champaign County.
The Illinois Supreme Court said judges in the sixth circuit will choose a new chief judge.
Flannell, who began his legal career as a private attorney in Sullivan, has served on the bench since 1988.
A 1977 University of Illinois Law grad, he served on the eight-person UI search committee that led to the February hiring of athletic director Josh Whitman.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.