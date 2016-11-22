Area history, Nov. 22, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Katie Moore of North Oak Street wandered in to the Urbana police station and told police she had used a razor or knife on Melvin Merrill. Moore said she cut Merrill during a fight in a restaurant at 1405 W. Dublin.

In 1966, Professor Harry Tiebout, a longtime leader of the reform group of Champaign County Democrats, resigned as head of the Urbana Democratic Central Committee. Tiebout's active role in Democratic politics was characterized by strong opposition to county Chairman Leo Pfeffer, whom the reform group had tried to unseat twice. Tiebout's resignation followed Pfeffer's defeat for state representative by Pal Stone of Sullivan.

In 2001, Champaign attorney Laura Clower was appointed to a new Illinois Supreme Court committee on lawyer civility that was charged with studying and recommending ways for attorneys to be more respectful to each other and their clients.