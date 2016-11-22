Danville committee approves cutting firefighting unit
DANVILLE — The city council’s public services committee recommended Tuesday night that Danville eliminate the firefighting unit at the city’s main station.
Aldermen voted 4-1 to cut the fire-suppression unit at Station 3 on Griffin Street as a cost-saving measure, and to reinstate the position of fire chief.
The full council will vote on the two proposals in two weeks. One alderman, Sharon McMahon, voted against the proposal, saying she’s not convinced that the department can provide the same level of service with three rather than four stations.
Two other aldermen, Sharon Pickering and Mike O’Kane, who are not on this committee, spoke out against the plan, as well.
Pickering said it will drop fire response times in some parts of the city, or create a situation where the shortest route to some areas would have fire trucks crossing railroad tracks.
Other aldermen, including Steve Foster, spoke in favor of the plan, arguing that the potential long-term savings in pension costs is worth it and that response times won’t be negatively affected.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.