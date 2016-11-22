Danville committee approves cutting firefighting unit

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Danville city officials are proposing cutting firefighters at Station No. 3, pictured above, on Griffin Street in Danville, but maintaining the department administrative offices there. The proposal is part of an overall cost-saving plan within the fire division.

DANVILLE — The city council’s public services committee recommended Tuesday night that Danville eliminate the firefighting unit at the city’s main station.

Aldermen voted 4-1 to cut the fire-suppression unit at Station 3 on Griffin Street as a cost-saving measure, and to reinstate the position of fire chief.

The full council will vote on the two proposals in two weeks. One alderman, Sharon McMahon, voted against the proposal, saying she’s not convinced that the department can provide the same level of service with three rather than four stations.

Two other aldermen, Sharon Pickering and Mike O’Kane, who are not on this committee, spoke out against the plan, as well.

Pickering said it will drop fire response times in some parts of the city, or create a situation where the shortest route to some areas would have fire trucks crossing railroad tracks.

Other aldermen, including Steve Foster, spoke in favor of the plan, arguing that the potential long-term savings in pension costs is worth it and that response times won’t be negatively affected.