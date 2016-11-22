Danville man gets 16 years for Champaign break-in

URBANA — A Danville man who admitted breaking into a Champaign woman's home more than a year ago has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence on Terrell Brown, 29, after hearing evidence that he was also linked to an aggravated robbery in which the victim's jaw was broken in a Rantoul attack in August.

Brown pleaded guilty in October to residential burglary, admitting that on Sept. 22, 2015, he broke into an apartment in the 2100 block of West White Street in Champaign and stole the woman's television and jewelry.

The woman told the judge she was afraid in the aftermath of the break-in and that the stolen jewelry had sentimental value to her because her late husband had given it to her.

Brown was linked to that burglary in April when blood found in the home matched his DNA profile. His DNA was in a statewide database because of his prior convictions for aggravated battery, burglary and residential burglary. That criminal record meant Brown had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.

In addition to the victim's testimony, Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher had a Rantoul police officer testify about an Aug. 26 aggravated robbery on Steffler Street in Rantoul. In that incident, the 25-year-old man was hit from behind in the head and robbed of his cellphone.

The victim sustained a broken jaw when Brown allegedly kept hitting him after he fell to the ground. Police later located Brown, who had the victim's cellphone on him.

Fletcher had agreed to dismiss the aggravated robbery charge against Brown in exchange for his plea to the residential burglary.

The prosecutor recommended a 20-year prison sentence, given the nature and amount of Brown's crimes. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, argued for a minimum sentence of six years in prison.

Brown told the judge he now realizes the effect his actions had on the burglary victim and her children and said he was sorry for "my decision to break in her crib."

"I take full responsibility for my actions, which I ain't ever did before," said Brown.

Webber acknowledged that Brown had a "rough childhood that set him up for failure," a nod to his time as a ward of the state in foster care for several years.

But the judge said it was a "further tragedy" that Brown didn't see the consequences of his actions prior to the two most recent cases, both of which inflicted serious harm on others.