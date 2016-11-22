Danville mayor proposes closing one fire station

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Danville city officials are proposing cutting firefighters at Station No. 3, pictured above, on Griffin Street in Danville, but maintaining the department administrative offices there. The proposal is part of an overall cost-saving plan within the fire division.

DANVILLE — In an effort to cut costs, city officials propose closing a fire station next year and reinstating the position of Danville fire chief.

At tonight's city council meeting, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said he will propose eliminating the fire-suppression unit at Station No. 3 (1111 N. Griffin St.), which serves as the department's headquarters. Administrative offices would remain in that building, he said.

"We are able to provide the same level of service to our city with three stations as we are providing with four stations as it relates to response times," said Eisenhauer, who explained that the response area of Station 3 overlaps with Station No. 4 (1711 E. Main St.) and Station 2 (2129 N. Vermilion St.).

The city will vote on that issue and reinstating a fire chief at tonight's council meeting. The full council will consider both issues in two weeks.

As things stand now, Public Safety Director Larry Thomason serves in the top administrative role, over both the police and fire departments, with two assistant fire chiefs reporting to him. Eisenhauer's proposal includes creation of a fire chief position and having one assistant chief plus captains at each station.

His proposal also calls for only three stations with fire-suppression units.

Through Geographic Information System modeling, Eisenhauer said the administration determined that in all but one location in the city, the fire department can arrive within four minutes of a call with only three stations.

The lone exception: the Holiday Hills subdivision. And it too could be served with some strategically placed infrastructure, the mayor said.

Eisenhauer said eliminating fire suppression at Station 3 would cut down on long-term costs of maintaining that unit, such as upgrades of equipment and vehicles. The city would still have to maintain the building, but "those are very small costs," Eisenhauer said.

The other savings, he said, would be a reduction in the minimum number of firefighters on duty each shift.

Currently, the city is at the minimum allowed — 13 firefighters per shift, with three at each station plus a command officer. By cutting the Station 3 unit, Eisenhauer said that minimum number could be reduced by three, to 10.

The city and the firefighters union are in arbitration right now, with minimum manning one of the sticking points.

"Minimum manning is a mandatory right of bargaining, but we still believe that the city can be protected in the same manner it's being protected today with four stations by only using three," Eisenhauer said.

Firefighters: A bad idea

Jerry Sparks, president of the Danville Firefighters Association, said the organization's position is that cutting a fire station for the arbitrary reason of concern for the bottom line is ill-advised.

Such a decision "absolutely will put citizens at further risk," he said, adding that it will mean longer response times and fewer personnel at a scene.

Sparks said the department works 60 to 70 full-blown structure fires a year — a lot for a city of Danville's size. But there are 150 other fires the department also handles; they don't become full-blown that don't become full-blown, because they're attended to quickly.

Under the mayor's proposal, the number of properties and lives saved will decrease, Sparks said.

Medical calls would also be impacted, Sparks added. Adding two to three minutes on certain calls, which Sparks said could happen as a result of the proposed cuts, can be critical.

The council has wrangled over continually rising police and fire pension costs for the last decade that have taken a larger chunk of the city's property tax revenue each year.

Last year, rather than increasing the property tax levy, Danville created a $2 public safety fee, assessed to every property in the city, to help offset increases in police and fire pensions. That fee was increased to $4 this year.

Mayor: $600K in OT saved

As fire pensions and salaries have continued to increase annually, city administrators and some aldermen have targeted that department for cuts and have trimmed the firefighter roster, through attrition, which also reduces the long-term pension burden to the city, Eisenhauer said.

There are currently 43 firefighters. The city had more than 50 a decade ago.

Some aldermen have questioned why the city hasn't cut from the police department, which has grown by six.

Alderman Sharon Pickering also questioned Eisenhauer at a recent city meeting about significant cuts not being made in other departments. Eisenhauer said there were cuts in others prior to 2009.

Pickering also noted that the city will rack up more than $700,000 in overtime costs this year in the fire department. That money, she argued, could be used to hire five firefighters and still have some left over for overtime.

But Eisenhauer said the department will always have some overtime costs, and hiring more firefighters would only add to long-term costs of salaries and pensions.

By reducing the minimum manning requirement from 14 to 11, the mayor said, the city can expect annual overtime costs to plummet — from $800,000 this year to $200,000 next year.