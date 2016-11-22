This day in history, Nov. 22, 2016

Today in history

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, the 327th day of 2016. There are 39 days left in the year.

Today's highlights:

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. The same day, authors Aldous Huxley and C.S. Lewis also died.

On this date:

In 1515, Mary of Guise, the second wife of King James V and the mother of Mary, Queen of Scots, was born in Lorraine, France.

In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as "Blackbeard" — was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina.

In 1890, French president Charles de Gaulle was born in Lille, France.

In 1914, the First Battle of Ypres (EE'-pruh) during World War I ended with an Allied victory against Germany.

In 1928, "Bolero" by Maurice Ravel (rah-VEL') had its premiere at the Paris Opera.

In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.

In 1944, the MGM movie musical "Meet Me in St. Louis," starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere in St. Louis.

In 1955, comic Shemp Howard of "Three Stooges" fame died in Hollywood at age 60.

In 1965, the musical "Man of La Mancha" opened on Broadway. Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan married Sara Lownds (the marriage lasted 12 years).

In 1975, Juan Carlos was proclaimed King of Spain.

In 1989, Rene Mouawad was killed by a bomb after serving 17 days as president of Lebanon.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election of the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.

Ten years ago: A chemical factory explosion in Danvers, Massachusetts, destroyed the surrounding neighborhood but caused no deaths or serious injuries.

Five years ago: Baseball players and owners signed an agreement for a new labor contract, a deal making baseball the first North American professional major league to start blood testing on human growth hormone and expanding the playoffs to 10 teams by 2013. Ryan Braun was voted the NL MVP after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first division title in nearly 30 years. Death claimed France's former first lady Danielle Mitterrand at age 87 and Svetlana Alliluyeva (ah-lee-loo-YAY'-vah), daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, at age 85. Soldier-turned-soap opera star J.R. Martinez and his professional partner, Karina Smirnoff, were named champions of season 13 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

One year ago: Trying to reassure a nation on edge, President Barack Obama said in Malaysia that the Islamic State group "cannot strike a mortal blow" against the U.S., and he warned that overreacting to the Paris attacks would play into extremists' hands. Opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won Argentina's presidential election, marking an end to the left-leaning era of President Cristina Fernandez. Former South Korean President Kim Young-sam, 87, who led the country's transition to democracy, died in Seoul. Actress and artist Adele Morales Mailer, 90, died in New York. Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) won his fourth straight title at the season-ending ATP finals by beating six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4. Kyle Busch won his first career Sprint Cup title claiming the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. One Direction won artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

Today's birthdays

Actor Michael Callan is 81. Actor Allen Garfield is 77. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 76. Actor Tom Conti is 75. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 75. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 74. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 73. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 66. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 66. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 66. Actress Lin Tucci is 65. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 60. Actor Richard Kind is 60. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 58. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 58. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 55. Actor Winsor Harmon is 53. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 53. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 52. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 50. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 50. Actor Michael K. Williams is 50. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 49. Actress Sidse (Babett Knudsen ("Westworld") is 48. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 46. Actor Josh Cooke is 37. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 33. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 32. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 28. Singer Candice Glover ("American Idol") is 27. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 27. Actress Mackenzie Lintz ("Under the Dome") is 20.

Thought for today:

"Experience is not what happens to a man; it is what a man does with what happens to him." — Aldous Huxley (1894-1963).