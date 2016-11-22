Dey: Always a 'Catch-22' when it comes to fixing Illinois

The party — the one with the exciting start and the bummer ending — is officially over.

The Independent Maps movement is paying the last of its bills and soon will be dissolved. It spent around $4 million trying, without success, to put a state constitutional amendment to outlaw the gerrymandering of Illinois House and Senate seats on the Nov. 8 ballot.

But Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan said no, and when Madigan says no, the Democratic majority on the Illinois Supreme Court listens. The court's four Democrats struck down the proposed amendment, effectively finding that the citizens' initiative provision of the state constitution — putting an amendment up for a vote through a voter petition process — doesn't mean what it says, and further, will never mean what it says as long as the current majority remains in place.

Meanwhile, Change Illinois, a member of the Independent Maps coalition, indicates that it will "continue to educate the public about the need for independent redistricting and will work with lawmakers advocating legislative passage of redistricting reform."

Of course, there's not going to be any legislative action on independent redistricting as long as Madigan and his Mini-Me, Senate President John Cullerton, remain in power.

The gerrymandering of state legislative districts may be bad for Illinois residents, but it's great for state power brokers.

Illinois just finished an election in which residents of 60 percent of the state legislative districts had no choice because there was only one candidate on the ballot. Only a handful of districts featured any real competition between Democrats and Republicans.

That's the way it's going to stay absent any Jesuitical intervention because, no matter how many rank-and-file Democrats claim to support redistricting reform, they don't have the nerve the challenge Madigan on the issue. Further, most of them don't really support redistricting reform because they're direct beneficiaries of the current rigged system.

The People's Map, a Madigan front group that fought Independent Maps in the courts, is also wrapping up business. Its recent financial disclosure revealed a completely unsurprising lineup of backers.

A coalition of five labor unions and 15 "plaintiffs" law firms contributed $25,000 to keep gerrymandering in place. Why do law firms and plaintiff's lawyers wish to deny voters a real choice in legislative election? The answer is because Madigan opposes.

Madigan and unions/plaintiffs' lawyers have a symbiotic relationship. They provide him millions of dollars to run his campaigns and win Democratic majorities, and he repays them with favorable legislation.

It's a very convenient arrangement for both sides.

As a consequence, voters can't put a citizens' initiative on the ballot, even though the Illinois Constitution says they can, and legislators won't put a similar anti-gerrymandering up for a public vote, even though the overwhelming majority say they support the proposal.

Either way reformers play it, they lose. The arrangement prompted Jim Bray, a spokesman for Change Illinois, to explain the sense-defeating logic by invoking a literary reference from Joseph Heller's famous World War II novel.

"That's some catch, that Catch-22," he said.

Doc Daneeka's reply in "Catch-22" surely spoke for frustrated Illinois residents who hope for better but are resigned to worse.

"It's the best there is," Doc Daneeka agreed.

On Rauner's riches

The super-rich in our society make a lot of money, and they often give a lot away.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who was a huge success in private business, is no different, as the recent partial release of his 2015 federal, state and family foundation tax returns show.

His 2015 tax returns showed that he had a gross income of $188 million and paid roughly $50 million in state and federal taxes.

He also gave another $11 million-plus away.

So what charitable activities does Gov. Moneybags patronize?

The Rauner Family Foundation included a partial list of Rauner's favorite charities, and they include organizations devoted to public health, education, the environment, research and general public welfare.

He gave $100,000 to National Louis University in Wheeling, $500,000 to Harvard, $250,000 to Stanford, $250,000 to Yale, $250,000 to Dartmouth, $50,000 to the Noble Network of Charter Schools, and $100,000 to Teach for America. (The 60-year-old Rauner is a graduate of both Dartmouth and Harvard.)

An outdoors enthusiast, Rauner gave $20,000 to the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, $25,000 to the Nature Conservancy, $25,000 to the Natural Resources Defense Council and $25,000 to the Montana Land Reliance for conservation work.

His health-related donations included $400,000 to the Ounce of Prevention Fund, which supports early learning to give children in poverty a better chance for success in school and in life. He also gave $10,000 to the American Diabetes Association.

Other donations included $100,000 to the Robert McCormick Foundation, $25,000 to Opportunity International, $5,000 to the Military Order of the Purple Heart in Decatur, $5,000 to the Manteno Veterans' Home in Manteno, $50,000 to Turning Point USA in Lemont. The purpose of those donations was identified as "general."

The Rauner foundation also gave $50,000 for "research" to the Roger Baldwin Foundation for Reproductive Rights.

The tax filing showed that Rauner contributed $7 million-plus to his foundation in the form of "69,763 shares of Privatebancorp Inc. and 62,500 shares of JP Morgan Chase & Co." The foundation reported that its total assets at the end of 2015 were $43.9 million.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.