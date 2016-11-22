Family, employees rally around ailing Tumble Inn owner

Photo by: Provided Tumble Inn owner Toby Herges smiles from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from a stroke he suffered Friday morning. Image

CHAMPAIGN — As a Cubs fan at the baseball-crazed Tumble Inn Tavern, Gary Revell had a good time earlier this month at his favorite watering hole watching the Cubs win the World Series, talking trash back and forth with the bar's owner, Toby Herges, a devoted Cardinals fan.

"It's always fun sitting up here talking baseball with Toby," Revell said. "It sure as heck was a lot more fun this year, that's for sure."

Decked out in his Cubs hat on Monday afternoon, bellied up at the bar, Revell, of Urbana, wasn't having as much fun as he was a few weeks ago.

Herges, the 49-year-old owner, was in an Urbana hospital bed recovering from a stroke he suffered early Friday morning.

"It's just horrible," Revell said. "The guy's been through enough."

Herges had surgery in 2000 to remove a brain tumor, and during that surgery, his right frontal lobe was resected. He had a recurrence of a the tumor five years later, which was inoperable and he underwent radiation treatment for an entire summer. Every three months, Herges visits the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to consult with their brain cancer team for checkups.

"With all that damage and scar tissue and radiation damage, we knew he was susceptible for strokes," said Christine Herges, his wife of 23 years. "It finally happened; we were hoping it never would."

Christine Herges says her husband is in good spirits as he awaits the next step in his treatment. Herges has lost feeling in his left arm and left leg but doesn't appear to have any other major issues. The hope is within the next few days that he can be moved to a rehabilitation floor where he can begin physical therapy to regain his strength.

"His mind is perfect, his face is perfect, no paralysis of his neck or face and his speaking is fine," Christine said. "He's precious, he looks adorable as always and he's doing pretty much everything he's always done."

Among the things the father of four has done is sit up in his bed to read through 200 comments from well-wishers on Facebook, replying to a photo of Herges in his hospital bed that friend and co-worker Tom Paul posted on Saturday.

"People have been all over that Facebook post," Paul said. "Everybody loves that guy. He's like George Bailey from 'It's a Wonderful Life.' I tell him he doesn't know how many people he's affected."

An unassuming, under-the-radar type of guy, Herges is uncomfortable with all the attention he has received in the past few days but is most appreciative of it.

"He's really humbled by it all," Christine said. "He's just remaining very positive, very hopeful, but it's frustrating for him because he's always the one that does things."

In Herges' absence, the bar operation has continued, thanks to an assist from the hospitalized owner. Christine Herges and Paul have huddled together the past couple of days to handle the banking needs and payroll. They've FaceTimed Herges so they can do it just the way he likes. The first session lasted nearly three hours, as the trio had a couple days worth of work to get through. It's getting easier each time.

"Between Christine, (Tumble Inn bartender) Carla (Almli) and me, we're making it work," Paul said. "(Christine) said she didn't realize he did so much. I told her, they don't just hand you the money; you've got to work for it."

Almli and Paul were behind the bar on Monday afternoon, pouring drinks and chatting it up with the regulars, as they are known to do. These days, though, they've had a couple of extra things thrown at them in the form of daily errands Herges ran to keep the operation running smooth. There are banking duties, runs to city hall and even to Sam's Club to pick up lemons, limes or whatever is needed to stock the bar. These are things Herges did regularly that they've kind of taken for granted all these years.

"With him going to Mayo Clinic every there months, you kind of fill in for him for a day or two, but right now, it's every day all of a sudden," Almli said. "And we have no problem doing it. We just want him better and back here when he's ready. He's very strong-willed, very strong-minded. He has a lot of faith. I feel like that's gotten him through where he is."

Champaign's Terry Conlon wants Herges back, too. Conlon has been coming to Tumble Inn for 25 years, originally choosing the establishment because his sister was a bartender there. He has gotten to know Herges through the years and said he counts on seeing the friendly face on the days he's at the bar.

"Whatever nice words you can think of, they fit him," Conlon said. "He's such a good guy for the community, for the industry. We just hope the best for him. He's been through a lot of medical things."

Baseball is usually at the forefront of the conversation at Tumble Inn where a bat and the hats of all the baseball teams from high school through the major leagues that Toby's brother, Matt, played for are on display behind the bar.

And it should come as no surprise that as he recovers, baseball is at the forefront of Herges' mind. Getting well enough to watch son Tobin, a sophomore at Champaign Central High School, play baseball this season, is serving as a driving force in recovery.

"He wants to get better so he can watch his favorite baseball player play ball," Christine said. "Even when he's not well, it's all about baseball. No matter what is going on, it always seems to come back to baseball with him."

And Revell looks forward to the 2017 baseball season so he and Herges can jaw at one another about Opening Day, when Herges' Cardinals will host the World Series champs as they begin defending their title.

"It would just be tremendous to see him back here," Revell said. "He'll be back."