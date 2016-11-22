Fatal crash still under investigation
CHAMPAIGN — A two-car traffic crash in north Champaign last weekend that left a Savoy man dead remains under investigation by Champaign police.
Deputy Chief Joe Gallo said the accident that claimed the life of Derek Ray Carter, 28, of Savoy, also seriously injured the driver of the car that struck Mr. Carter’s.
James Crossland, 72, of Champaign, was issued a ticket for failure to yield at an intersection after a 5 p.m. crash on Saturday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Elm Street, which is about two blocks west of State Street.
Gallo said Mr. Carter was driving his car west on Bradley Avenue when Crossland, who was headed north on Elm, apparently stopped at the stop sign then crossed Bradley in front of Mr. Carter.
Mr. Carter’s car hit the passenger side of Crossland’s car, heavily damaging both cars.
Both men were taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, where Mr. Carter was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m., a victim of multiple traumatic injuries. Crossland was reported to be in good condition at Carle.
Gallo said a department accident reconstruction specialist is still working on the investigation of the accident.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.