Fatal crash still under investigation

CHAMPAIGN — A two-car traffic crash in north Champaign last weekend that left a Savoy man dead remains under investigation by Champaign police.

Deputy Chief Joe Gallo said the accident that claimed the life of Derek Ray Carter, 28, of Savoy, also seriously injured the driver of the car that struck Mr. Carter’s.

James Crossland, 72, of Champaign, was issued a ticket for failure to yield at an intersection after a 5 p.m. crash on Saturday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Elm Street, which is about two blocks west of State Street.

Gallo said Mr. Carter was driving his car west on Bradley Avenue when Crossland, who was headed north on Elm, apparently stopped at the stop sign then crossed Bradley in front of Mr. Carter.

Mr. Carter’s car hit the passenger side of Crossland’s car, heavily damaging both cars.

Both men were taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, where Mr. Carter was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m., a victim of multiple traumatic injuries. Crossland was reported to be in good condition at Carle.

Gallo said a department accident reconstruction specialist is still working on the investigation of the accident.

