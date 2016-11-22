Video: MJs Minute: Diane Gottheil » more Videographer: Mike Goebel/The News-Gazette Twenty-two years ago, Diane Gottheil and her late husband Fred started Josh’s Fund, which is still going strong today. Diane stopped by The News-Gazette on Monday to chat with our Marcus Jackson about what has turned out to be an amazing project.

Twenty-two years ago, Diane Gottheil and her late husband Fred started Josh’s Fund, a program that raises money for the Oncology Nursing Society Foundation to administer the application and selection process for annually awarding educational grants to four oncology nurses. Five years before starting Josh’s Fund, the Gottheils’ son, Josh, died at the age of 19 after battling lymphoma. Josh’s Fund is still going strong today, thanks to contributions from many local organizations, especially the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity on the University of Illinois campus, where Fred was a professor of economics and Diane was the associate director of the medical scholars program. Diane Gottheil, of Urbana, stopped by The News-Gazette on Monday to chat with our Marcus Jackson about Josh’s Fund (www.joshsfund.org), the relationship with Sigma Phi Epsilon and the money that has been raised as a result of the fund.

What was Josh like?

Josh was amazing. I just listened to the music from “Hamilton” and there’s a song in there about his son’s death and it made me weep. They called him the mogul in town. Here’s this kid bringing bands to town and the band would get here and he was just 15 or 16 years old. If there was a woman in the band, he would always bring a rose and fall in love. He was just a real sweetheart. He had this ability to connect with people and he loved music and loved what he was doing. When you look back, it’s almost like he knew he had to do a lot in his short time. You read a lot about young people dying and it seems to almost be a theme.

How did he get involved with music?

It started with my daughter, Lisa, who’s still in the music business, she’s a publicist. She’s got a partner in New York and two partners in L.A. One of her partners in L.A. is married to a Foo Fighter. She loved music and it was just the ‘80s. I realized my husband and I were very political, I was at the March on Washington. We were involved in Civil Rights and the anti-war movement. I learned that in those days kids kind of defined themselves by the kind of music they were interested in, they connected with others. Music became the kind of social protest, movements that identified with. He was a drummer and I told him if he kept with the violin, I’d let him do the drums. He was in bands, they’d play in our garage and some college kids asked if he’d be the drummer in his band. He was bringing bands and they called themselves The Better Youth Organization. No drugs, no smoking, no alcohol and I was so thankful.