Just the man for mission of mercy

CHAMPAIGN — Nearly two months after Category 4 Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti, some roads to remote villages remain blocked by downed trees and debris.

"They're not getting any help," Champaign's Mark Bushman said. "It's still pretty desperate."

No better time for the retired Bushman to make a fifth trip to the impoverished nation since 2012. And this time, he's bringing chain saws.

The plan is for Bushman and two friends from Crossroads Church of Monticello, Ken Hermann and Mike Morris, to travel to the Aux Cayes region of Haiti on Dec. 10 and stay until Dec. 21.

Once there, they'll meet up with Tim Parker, who is from Monticello and now works at Haiti's God's Littlest Angels orphanage, and Haitian pastor Ricardo Francois.

"They're trying to clear roads and pathways so that more help can come," Bushman said about Francois' church. "He and a couple people are really making an effort at trying to communicate in the right way that, hey, these people are not getting help."

Bushman's most recent trip led to this one.

"On my last trip, Tim was talking to me about this situation. He got a call from this pastor, Mr. Ricardo, who said it's really bad," Bushman said. "I said, 'I'm retired. I can come back and help you guys.'"

He expects this trip to be the most challenging of the five — both physically and emotionally.

"(Francois has) mentioned to Tim and to me that don't be surprised, you may see people die while you're there, from hunger," Bushman said. "There's just not a lot of stuff going on."

And unlike past trips, the group will likely be living in tents or huts.

"We're gonna drive up to this area, and then we walk into some of these villages where the roads are blocked. There's literally no way to get in unless you walk," he said. "So we're gonna carry some of this stuff up there, and then probably stay in tents or in huts."

So far, Bushman hasn't raised enough money to cover the trip's cost, but he says he's going regardless of whether he does.