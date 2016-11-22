Liquor license off table after Rantoul officials learn of applicant's charges

Photo by: The News-Gazette Charles Duckworth, shown in the building he bought where he is seeking to install a gambling parlor, is accused of felony theft for failing to pay a host of contractors for working on it.

RANTOUL — Village officials have canceled a second meeting with a Rantoul man who had requested a liquor license to be used for a proposed gambling parlor.

Mayor Chuck Smith said the meeting was called off after it was learned that Charles Duckworth faces a January trial for allegedly not paying numerous contractors who were hired to help restore a former hardware store he bought.

Restoration was finished on an upstairs living space of the former Litchfield Hardware store building where Duckworth lives.

In March, Duckworth was charged in Champaign County Circuit Court with 14 counts of felony theft.

Village attorney Ken Beth said he was not aware of the charges when village officials met with Duckworth and George Lange, manager of Gold Rush Gaming Sales, on Nov. 10.

"It wasn't brought to my attention until (Police Chief Erman Blevins) sent me an email that there were these pending charges," Beth said. "Nothing is going to happen until that whole issue is resolved."

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said a jury trial involving on the theft charges has been scheduled for Jan. 23 in Champaign County Circuit Court.

Duckworth pleaded innocent and has been free on his own recognizance.

Bouse said up to 12 contractors reported doing work on Duckworth's building and not being paid for the work.

The theft counts include two ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, five for $500 to $10,000 and seven for more than $300.

The first and third floors on the Kentucky Avenue property that Duckworth owns each span 2,800 square feet. The second floor is smaller and is connected to a mezzanine.

Duckworth originally planned to renovate the third floor for his living area and develop the first floor for business space.

He petitioned the village for a liquor license, which is required before a gaming facility can open.

Lange said Duckworth's property would be ideal to establish a restaurant that served alcohol and was set up for gaming activities. He said the non-tavern atmosphere would appeal to the core client that Gold Rush has found to patronize the most successful of its locations, females over the age of 30.

The liquor commission had scheduled a second meeting on Dec. 14, but it has been canceled.

