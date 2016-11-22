Official election results show tighter races, but outcomes unchanged

URBANA — Almost every race in Champaign County got a little closer Tuesday as 698 outstanding votes were counted. But the now-official results are the same.

Two of the tighter races — county auditor and county board district 5 — got even tighter, but Republicans John Farney and Jon Rector still prevailed.

Farney won his auditor race over George Danos by 36 votes (the unofficial county totals election night showed a gap of 131 votes).

Rector won his contest over Democrat Peter Tracy by 37 votes (the unofficial totals had given him a 38-vote margin).

Finals totals for county auditor were 42,744 for Farney to 42,708 for Danos, or 50.02 percent to 49.98 percent.

In the District 5 race, Rector beat Tracy 4,378 to 4,341, or 50.21 percent to 49.79 percent.

Danos could not be reached for comment, but Farney said Tuesday evening that he was relieved by the official count.

“We knew that the margin was going to change, but just based on percentages from election night and from early voting, we knew it would be somewhere around 40 votes,” he said. “In this county the late-arriving absentee ballots tend to break Democratic.”

Farney, who won four years ago over Danos by 2,036 votes, said he had a “nervous” afternoon in his office, just down the hallway from the county clerk’s office where the ballots were counted.

“My heart was about to jump out of my chest, absolutely,” he said.

It was unclear Tuesday whether Danos intended to start a recount process, which would begin with a discovery recount in a limited number of precincts.

“I talked to (former County Clerk) Mark Shelden, and in his years and the years of Gordy (Hulten) being county clerk, a discovery recount has not changed a single vote in Champaign County,” Farney said. “So I feel pretty confident that 36 will be the final number.”

Overall turnout in the county was a record 92,143, beating the previous record, set in 2008, of 84,804. That meant that 69.10 percent of the registered voters in Champaign County cast ballots.

The county clerk's office Tuesday counted 698 ballots that were either late-arriving vote-by-mail (formerly known as absentee) ballots, valid provisional ballot or uncounted early votes.

Democratic candidates gained in virtually every race under the official canvass.

In the presidential race, Democrat Hillary Clinton widened her lead in the county over Republican Donald Trump by 310 votes. She finished with 54.72 percent to Trump's 36.42 percent.