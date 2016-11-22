Rantoul man gets three years for breaking woman's nose

Photo by: Provided Arrion Sivels, 20, of Rantoul, sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, to three years in prison for aggravated battery.

URBANA — A Rantoul man who broke a woman's nose in an altercation as she tried to push him out of her aunt's home has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Arrion Sivels, 20, whose last known address was on Briarcliff Drive, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery in connection with a July 25 attack on a woman in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul.

Rantoul police said the 56-year-old resident of St. Andrews had allowed Sivels and his girlfriend to stay in her home, but when she asked them to move out on that day, Sivels began arguing with her.

The woman then summoned help from her 80-year-old mother, and when Sivels allegedly grabbed the older woman's arm, the 31-year-old female victim intervened.

Sivels then turned his attention to her, striking her repeatedly in the face, breaking her nose and another bone in her face, police said.

Reading her victim-impact statement aloud to Judge Roger Webber in court Tuesday, the woman said she was stunned by the viciousness of his attack, which caused her to lose two weeks of work while she recovered.

"Now I know what it is like to fear a complete stranger," said the woman, adding that she continues to have nightmares and suffer flashbacks about the attack.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach sought a four-year prison sentence for Sivels, while his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, asked the judge to consider probation for her client, noting his young age, his acceptance of responsibility and his remorse.

Webber noted that Sivels was on probation for a 2014 robbery conviction at the time of the arrest and called the new crime "the worst kind" of probation violation.

He said the community needed to be protected from Sivels.