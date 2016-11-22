Service Club of the Week: Davis-Busby Catlin American Legion Post 776
Staff writer Tim Mitchell's weekly look at area do-gooders.
About the club
Commander: Bob Huchel
Origin: Founded in 1935.
Meets: 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month at 104 Commercial St.
Did you know? The post is named after Leonard Davis and William Busby, World War I veterans who were killed near the end of the conflict.
Memory lane: The building used by Post 776 was built by a group of veterans in 1946 and '47, following World War II.
Proudest of
1. Under the leadership of Andy Schulte, the post recently collected money to buy service dogs for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
2. Members organized a veterans steak dinner at the post, with the Sons of the American Legion and Women's Auxiliary doing the cooking.
3. The post rededicated the Soldier Circle Monument in a Catlin cemetery. "It's a Civil War monument," Huchel said.
Coming up
1. The post plans to create a new display of service flags outside the building, with Bob Frischkorn and Patrick Reese coordinating the project.
2. Schulte is leading efforts to expand a deck on the back of the building.
3. Members are planning to install an additional kitchen upstairs at Post 776.
Comments
