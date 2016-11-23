Area history, Nov. 23, 2016
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, the Illinois football team was to depart at 6 p.m. for the camp of the Wisconsin Badgers. In loyalty to coach Zuppke's charges and to honor the senior players, the student body was to turn out in force at the Illinois Central platform. The band would be on hand to add to the "pop" of the occasion.
In 1966, Douglas R. Mills, 58, resigned after a quarter-century as athletic director at the University of Illinois. Professor Leslie A. Bryan, faculty representative to the Big Ten Conference, would serve as acting director of athletics effective that Dec. 1. Mills' assistants, Ray Eliot and Mel Brewer, were expected to rank high among the candidates to replace him.
In 2001, hoards of tailgaters filled the areas outside Memorial Stadium, cooking turkey and enjoying the result of a rare Thanksgiving Day football game. The Illini defeated Northwestern, 34-28, and secured at least a share of the Big Ten championship with their 10th victory.
