Champaign man turns himself in on weapons charge at court

Photo by: Provided Kevin Cooper Jr., 26, of Champaign, charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

URBANA — A Champaign man wanted for shooting at another man in October walked into a Champaign County courtroom on his own earlier this week.

Kevin Cooper Jr., 26, who listed an address in the 900 block of Kara Drive, turned himself in during arraignment court Monday on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

A warrant had been issued Nov. 9 for his arrest on those charges about two weeks after Cooper allegedly fired in the direction of another man outside a strip mall in the 700 block of North Neil Street, Champaign.

Champaign police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business showing what happened Oct. 29 that led them to Cooper. No one was struck by gunfire that night.

Cooper remains in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 10.