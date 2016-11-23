Champaign Pekingese has something to bark about

Photo by: Provided David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pa., left, shows off Chuck, who won the Toy Group at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia, which will be shown after the Macy's Day parade on WAND. Nancy Shapland of Champaign has Chuck among her many winning canines over years of showing dogs.

CHAMPAIGN — Top dog?

He's from Champaign, and his name is Chuck.

You can watch him win the 2015 Pekingese Club of America competition Thursday, immediately after the Macy's Parade on WAND-TV.

Champaign resident Nancy Shapland's up-and-coming 18-month-old Pekingese won the Toy Group at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia, which will be shown after the parade.

"I'll probably be taping it," said Shapland, who has Thanksgiving plans.

Chuck is also among the favorites to win Holy Grail of canine competitions — the Westminster Kennel Club at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Given that he's the son of the 2012 Westminster Best In Show winner, Malachy, there are high hopes for him.

Chuck will be competing in that show in February. He was bred and is handled by David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pa.

"The most telling thing about Chuck is the young age at which he's already won seven best in shows and a group win at the National Dog Show," said Steve Griffith of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Chuck is a heart-breaker.

A publicist for NBC, Florence Tambone, can't get enough of him.

"Oh my God, he's so good. I remember his dad. That dog was to die for, a beautiful, beautiful dog," she said. "The son is following in his footsteps — he's so young to already be winning shows."

Shapland has a son named Charles, but he can't claim to be the toy's namesake.

Chuck was named by his handler, who also bred Chuck, Shapland said.

She's had dogs in competition since the 1970s — with a lot of winners. In 1994, The New York Times reported, the top winning toy dog in the country was Shapland's Ch. Briarcourt's Damien Gable, gaited by his breeder, Fitzpatrick.

As a dog owner for decades, you might expect Shapland to have a few around the house.

"Not right now," she said. "I have a cat."