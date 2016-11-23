Champaign teen gets juvenile prison in attack, robbery of UI student

URBANA — A 17-year-old Champaign boy who took part in an attack and robbery of a University of Illinois student from China in September has been sentenced to the juvenile penitentiary.

Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis on Wednesday said the teen, who was on probation for aggravated battery at the time of the Sept. 27 robbery, was beyond the control of his family.

"This was a senseless attack on an innocent person walking down the street. People need to be protected," Difanis said.

The teen and his 18-year-old co-defendant, Jaime Varelas of the 1300 block of Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, were both charged with robbing the 21-year-old woman of her wallet as she walked west on Stoughton Street between Fourth and Fifth.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said it was about 11 p.m. when the woman was shoved to the ground from behind by two males who hit her repeatedly as they tried to get her purse.

When she wouldn't let go, she said she heard one of them say, "Take her wallet," which they did before running south.

The two were arrested after they went to the Meijer store in Champaign hours later and tried to use a stolen credit card to buy a PS4 video-game console and games for it.

They were also accused of robbing a man near Third Street and Springfield Avenue about 2 a.m. Sept. 28. He was hit in the head from behind with such force that it knocked his glasses off. He was then robbed of his cellphone and backpack, which contained a computer. He went to the hospital for treatment.

Varelas pleaded guilty to that man's robbery on Monday and is set to be sentenced Dec. 29.

In return for their pleas, the state agreed to dismiss the other count of robbery and two counts of aggravated battery in each of their cases.

Arguing for a prison sentence for the teen, Rietz said he had been given "all the opportunities and services we could offer him," and was even making great progress on probation. That included attending classes to get his GED, getting life-skills coaching and anger-management counseling, and performing public-service work.

The robbery, she said, took place "a mere 15 days" after his last court review in the earlier case, when a judge said he would not have to keep coming back to court because he was doing so well.

Rietz said in a letter that the teen wrote to the judge asking for forgiveness, he referred to making "mistakes."

"These offenses are not mistakes. These are purposeful attacks on victims in our community," Rietz argued.

The teen's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, said his prior performance on probation showed he could succeed and asked the judge to consider it again. She said he wanted to be out to be with his daughter.

Difanis sentenced the teen to seven years in prison, but he cannot be held in the Department of Juvenile Justice past his 21st birthday.