The Health Reporter Is In: Nov. 23, 2016

Q: Are there any safety laws about all these people cramming into stores on Black Friday and other big holiday shopping sales events?

A: Randy Smith, Champaign’s deputy fire marshal, said retailers all have occupancy requirements that were established when each individual store was designed and built.

For first floor or basement space in a store, figure roughly on one person per 30 square feet being allowed inside, he said.

What can’t be planned in advance, of course, is where all the people may go once they’re inside a store.

Say there’s a great deal on TVs, Smith said, and “you can have most of them huddled around the TVs.”

The fire department has reached out to retailers in the past and reminded them about occupancy requirements and safety, though complaints rarely — if ever – come from shoppers about over-crowding in stores, he said.

People are likely more intent on shopping, Smith said. And big box stores are, well, big, and people don’t tend to realize how many other people are in there.

If you want to help yourself be safer in crowded places, Smith advises doing something he always makes a habit of: Look around when you arrive and make sure you know where all the nearest exits are.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also has crowd management safety guidelines that it encourages retailers to adopt to keep shoppers and employees safe at large sale events such as Black Friday.

Some include hiring extra staff and having trained security on site and crowd management at all the entrances, designating an employee to contact emergency responders if necessary, providing legible and visible signs describing entrances and exits, communicating updated information to customers waiting in line, scattering sales items around the store to avoid crowding in one area, making sure barricade lines have enough breaks and turns at regular intervals to reduce the risk of customers pushing from the rear and possibly crushing others, making sure outdoor employees have radios or some other way to communicate with employees inside and emergency responders and cutting off entrance to anyone when the store reaches maximum capacity until the occupancy level drops.

And just before opening, stores are further advised to remind the crowds waiting outside of the entrance process, such as limiting entry to small groups at a time or redemption of tickets on sales items.

