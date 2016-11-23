Holiday traffic backing up
One of the busiest travel days has been made more difficult by inclement weather, interstate accidents and road construction.
Several accidents were reported near the interchange between Interstate 57 and I-74 on Wednesday, slowing travelers headed to Thanksgiving destinations.
Also, I-57 southbound in Champaign was backed up, resulting in significant delays.
Have a delay to report? Tweet to @news_gazette, email news-gazette.com or call 217-351-5232
Comments
