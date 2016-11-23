Holiday traffic backing up

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Traffic is backed up on Interstate 57 southbound as construction zones make holiday traffic more congested in areas in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Image

One of the busiest travel days has been made more difficult by inclement weather, interstate accidents and road construction.

Several accidents were reported near the interchange between Interstate 57 and I-74 on Wednesday, slowing travelers headed to Thanksgiving destinations.

Also, I-57 southbound in Champaign was backed up, resulting in significant delays.

Have a delay to report? Tweet to @news_gazette, email news-gazette.com or call 217-351-5232