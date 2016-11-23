Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Holiday traffic backing up
Wed, 11/23/2016 - 1:05pm | The News-Gazette
I-57 backed up
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 57 southbound as construction zones make holiday traffic more congested in areas in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. 
    Accident on I-74

One of the busiest travel days has been made more difficult by inclement weather, interstate accidents and road construction.

Several accidents were reported near the interchange between Interstate 57 and I-74 on Wednesday, slowing travelers headed to Thanksgiving destinations.

Also, I-57 southbound in Champaign was backed up, resulting in significant delays.

Have a delay to report? Tweet to @news_gazette, email news-gazette.com or call 217-351-5232

 

