Judge happy to be heading home to new position

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Sixth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Dan Flannell is stepping down from the bench to become Sullivan city administrator. He starts his new job Jan. 15.

SULLIVAN — Dan Flannell joked that when his "dream job" of being the University of Illinois athletic director went to someone else, he was happy to accept a position that allowed him to stay in his hometown while still making a major contribution.

After 28 years as Moultrie County's only circuit judge, the last four of them as head of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, the 64-year-old Sullivan man is now going to be the city administrator for Sullivan.

Retirement was not an option for Flannel, who takes after his dad in that way.

"My father is 86 and works every day as a contractor," Flannell said. "He's a dynamo."

On Monday, the Sullivan City Council approved Flannell's appointment to the newly created position at a starting salary of $92,500. He plans to officially notify Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman of his intention to retire from this $190,758 position as circuit judge this week. In retirement, Flannell is eligible for 85 percent of that salary.

"My start date with the city is January 15 and I have every intention of working here until January 13," Flannell said.

Married for 40 years to Pat, Flannell said his wife has no desire to retire from her job as a wound-care specialist for about 30 nursing homes.

"She loves it and loves the travel. It gets her away from me," he joked.

Flannell also likes the idea of being close to his daughter and grandchild, who live in Sullivan. The couple also has a son studying to be a nurse.

Flannell said for about the last year, he'd been considering a job change. He could have retired with full benefits about five years ago.

"But for Judge (John) Shonkwiler having gotten ill, I would have left at least four years ago," he said. "I committed to the other judges I would take the job for a while and I have stayed a lot longer than I intended."

Piatt County Judge John Shonkwiler died in 2012 after a long and illustrious judicial career, including 19 years as the chief judge for the Sixth Circuit.

'Awesome responsibility'

As chief judge of the six counties in the circuit — Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt — Flannell served as the direct boss to the 24 others judges in those counties, the probation departments and the court reporters.

The state's chief judges also meet once a month in Chicago to discuss and make policy for trial courts across the state.

"It is extremely time-consuming at certain times of the year," Flannell said of the administrative duties.

He's had more than his fair share of being a human resources director in the last four years, given turnover on the bench because of health issues, death and retirements.

"We seem to have all the positions filled and are at full strength right now," he said.

It appears the frontrunners for Flannell's chief judge position — which, incidentally, comes with no extra pay — are Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis and Macon County Judge A.G. Webber.

Difanis said he and Webber are both willing to take on the duties and plan to meet in early December to talk about Flannell's successor.

Difanis said Flannell alerted him last week that he was negotiating for the city administrator post in Sullivan so Difanis has had a little time to think about taking on the chief judge duties. Difanis serves as presiding judge for Champaign County.

"It's an awesome responsibility over the court system in six counties. They have to be run efficiently," said Difanis, adding that Flannell did a fine job at the helm.

"The one thing that saves us from a mutiny is he has a very good sense of humor," Difanis said.

Committee comes next

Garman said Tuesday that as soon as she receives Flannell's letter, she'll set up a committee to vet potential replacements for him.

Because Flannell is a resident judge, Garman will have to appoint a lawyer from Moultrie County — or at least one willing to live in Moultrie County — to fill the remainder of Flannell's term, which is up in 2018.

Lawyers wanting to run for election would do so in the primary in March 2018 and the November 2018 general election.

A fun fact about Flannell: He's the only one of the 14 circuit judges currently serving who was directly elected, rather than appointed, to his position. He's also the longest-serving circuit judge.

A 1977 graduate of the UI College of Law, Flannell was a lawyer in Sullivan for 11 years before running for his seat as a Democrat in 1988. An avid UI sports fan, he was on the committee that selected Josh Whitman earlier this year as Illinois' athletic director.