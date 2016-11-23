Kacich: Giving thanks for Turkey Trot, CUBS in parade, end of election

First, the good news:

— Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day and, almost as important, the 49th annual Urbana Park District Turkey Trot.

Do not be misled. You do not have to run or trot the 1 mile or so through Crystal Lake Park. A walk or stroll is just as fulfilling, for this event is not about exercise as much as it is about community, tradition and even giving.

The event attracts well over 1,000 participants, so you are virtually guaranteed to see someone you know, or to make new friends. Most everyone is in a jovial mood (for many it's a day off of work with the promise of a fine meal ahead) and invigorated by the morning chill and being amid nature.

And there's the opportunity to give a few coins or dollars to the park district's scholarship fund so that children in need can participate in summer camps and other activities.

The details: It's free. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. The starting gun sounds at 9 a.m. There are ribbons for the first 800 participants across the finish line (a different color every year) and even a raffle of some nice free stuff after the "race."

— Saturday evening is downtown Champaign's annual Parade of Lights, which concludes with Santa Claus lighting the city Christmas tree, an on-and-off tradition that began in 1914.

This year's parade includes the first nonsummer appearance of the Champaign-Urbana Baseball Stalwarts (CUBS), who finally have much to be thankful for. All baseball fans, especially those of the Cubs, are invited to walk with us and pass Christmas cheer to children along the short route. We'll assemble in the staging area behind Kuhn's on Main Street and along North Walnut Street. Wear your Cubs gear and something "light."

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Chestnut and Main streets (near Black Dog) and ends by the Orpheum Children's Museum.

Other news

— Sam Cahnman, the Springfield lawyer who most recently represented Dr. David Gill in his efforts to get on the ballot this year as an independent in the 13th Congressional District, has had his law license suspended by the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission. The suspension is from Dec. 9 to March 9.

While serving as a Springfield alderman, Cahnman represented a client in cases in which Springfield police officers arrested or issued citations to the client. He also participated in four closed city council meetings during which it discussed a police-records-destruction lawsuit and a civil-rights lawsuit that his client filed against the city through separate counsel.

In the meetings, Cahnman was appearing on his client's behalf in the same traffic case that gave rise to the civil-rights lawsuit.

"He did not disclose his representation to the city council," the ARDC said.

Two years ago, Cahnman was censured by the ARDC for having "intentionally misled a judge about how he had come into possession of a copy of a page of the judge's private calendar book."

Don't report the news

Remember the part in "A Few Good Men" where Jack Nicholson, on the witness stand, shouts, "You can't handle the truth"?

That's Donald Trump fans in Champaign County who didn't like reading in last Wednesday's column that Trump didn't do well in Champaign-Urbana or the county (although he did very well in surrounding counties, which I pointed out in an earlier column).

Some of the "love" letters I got were for merely reporting that Trump got 36.5 percent in the county, the worst showing for a GOP presidential candidate in this competitive county for at least 40 years, and just 25 percent in C-U:

"I am appalled by your front page, bold print article and embarrassed for The News-Gazette. More than a week after a bitter election you have chosen to further incite those who were devastated by the results. That kind of rhetoric is what fuels the destructive demonstrations."

I'm impressed that you think reporting on the results of voting in Champaign County incited nationwide demonstrations.

"This is maybe the worst example of 'crowing' by a political class as I have witnessed in my 74 years. To waste paper, ink and words on the results of a very one-sided race in the most liberal of Illinois county landscapes shows that with Democrats, even the lowest of victories is still a victorious event. But I understand that you must congratulate your base for their efforts."

How can a win be one-sided and "the lowest of victories"? By that reasoning, Ronald Reagan's 1984 blowout shouldn't have been reported or analyzed.

“I rise above all the negativity you write and no need to add flames to your fire. Too bad you enjoy adding to the constant turmoil in our country, even in these cities as you have such a ‘need’ to report all the so-called reasons Hillary Clinton doing better in Illinois than Trump. Get over it. I guess that’s how journalists survive. Anything that stirs the crap is what you guys want to print. How about admitting that the young people who voted love to get on a ‘bandwagon’ to protest anything, if it makes them feel like they belong (just like you).”

I appreciate the way you rise above negativity.

"What is the point of a 11-16-16 long post of stats displaying how 'blue' dear Chambanapaign is? I didn't notice about the rural 90 percent though, I assume far less blue."

You apparently missed this paragraph in the same column: "Most of the rest of Champaign County mirrored those other parts of rural America where Trump won. In suburban and rural areas of the county, Trump unofficially had 21,614 votes to 13,810 for Clinton." (And check the maps above for further evidence.)

"Your screeching chicken, not quite headless yet, is now back in the henhouse for good. The day when a female legitimately wins will come. I think it will be a Republican woman after old President Trump, though my health won't live that long. I'd always thought the Gazette was more right than left, till this year when the true color has come out. Not surprised, just disappointed."

Your tolerance and open-mindedness is admirable.

“The (enclosed) article from USA Today might be a better way to ‘unite’ our country than ‘divide’ it like you article on 11/16/16 clearly does.”

Thanks for copying the USA Today story, the same one that appeared in The News-Gazette. It said that President Barack Obama told Americans that he believed President-elect Trump would do his best to unite the nation.

“Sore losers, or didn’t stay up long enough to see the whole country turn red except for the narrow blue on both coasts and spots here and there?”

I haven’t heard a lot of griping from the majority in Champaign-Urbana and Champaign County who voted for Hillary Clinton. It’s the winners who seem to be sore.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 217-351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.