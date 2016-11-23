Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Teacher of the Week Cindy Ditchfield sits in her office Monday with some of the more popular books her intervention students enjoy reading at the Gerber School at Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana. Image

This week:

Meet Cindy Ditchfield, a reading and math interventionist teacher at Gerber School, located at the Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana. It's her first year in this position, but she's worked at the school that services the children's home for 21 years now, teaching everything from second grade through high school.

"Our school is very unique. ... Our class sizes are small and we have a close-knit staff who are able to give a lot of attention to our students," she said.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? Singing. I'm not a very good singer, so it really gets their attention!

Three items you have on your desk? My water cup, a copy of 'Divergent' — I'm also in charge of our small school library — and a pack of Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. The younger students have fun picking one out after working with me.

Teaching supply you can't live without? Individual-sized whiteboards and dry-erase markers. These are great for working one-on-one with students, especially for showing them how to work out math problems. When I taught high school math we used them all of the time.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Ray Stoia, who taught English at Urbana High School. He taught me how to organize and write quality essays. That really paid off in college, but I went to Urbana schools throughout my school career, so I had a lot of good teachers.

Favorite hobby? I love waterskiing and spending time with my friends and family.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of ... I like the lessons where students were able to learn through experience. Some of the ones I have done in the past include: dressing up as pioneers and walking through Busey woods, putting on a play of Cunningham's history, holding mock elections and giving students simulated checkbooks from which they had to write checks to pay for rent, utilities, and groceries.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? I love teaching high school consumer education. I think it's essential that high school students know about money, bills, budgeting, discounts, insurance, paychecks, taxes, etc. It's so practical!

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? The best part of my job is looking at the excitement on a student's face when he/she learns something new. The most difficult part is learning about the past lives of some of my students. Most of them have survived severe trauma and abuse. It's heartbreaking to think about what some of them have gone through.

Social media you use most often? Facebook.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? I would love to go to Italy. It looks like a beautiful country and the food would be delicious too!

Latest you've stayed at school working? Before I had children of my own, I would often stay until 9 p.m. on Friday nights to finish up paperwork.

What does your morning routine look like? I get up around 6 a.m. and get myself ready. I wake my two sons at 6:45 a.m. and help them get dressed and we all eat breakfast. My husband takes over at 7:30. Then I leave for work around 7:45 a.m. The morning is tightly scheduled. There is not much time for unexpected events in the morning.

What's the best day of the week? My favorite day of the week is Sunday. I enjoy sleeping in. My husband typically makes pancakes and bacon, and then we go to church. It's often a relaxing, family day.

My favorite song is ... Currently it is 'No Longer Slaves' by Bethel Music.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... a Christian Counselor. I have my master's in counseling, but I decided to finish my teaching career before pursing it further.

My favorite local restaurant is ... dollar sushi at KoFusion!

One item on my bucket list is ... to travel more. Seeing the Grand Canyon had been on my list for a long time, but I got to go there this past summer. So now it would probably be to see the Redwood Forests in California. I want to see those ancient trees close up.