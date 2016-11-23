'That's the lifestyle he chose': Urbana man gets 11 years

Photo by: Provided Dominic Turner, 27, of Urbana, sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, to 11 years in prison for armed violence.

URBANA — An Urbana man who a judge said chose the lifestyle of drug dealing was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for armed violence.

Dominic Turner, 27, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of East Michigan Avenue, pleaded guilty in October. He admitted that on June 16, he had a handgun in a house in the 800 block of North State Street, Champaign, where police also found 13 grams of cocaine, several cellphones and $766 in cash.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton sought a 16-year prison sentence for Turner, linking him to two other drug cases at that same State Street address.

Clifton also noted Turner's prior convictions for burglary and resisting a peace officer.

Champaign police Officer Nick Krippel testified that on May 19, 2015, police found 8 1/2 grams of cocaine, about $1,400 cash and a court summons with Turner's name on it in a bedroom.

Then, on March 24, 2016, police went to the house to perform a search, Officer Jonathan Kristensen testified, and saw Turner on the porch holding a small child. When Turner saw officers coming, he dropped the child and went in the house.

On that day, police found $1,849 in a bedroom that Turner exited and 9.9 grams of cocaine in the kitchen.

In neither of those searches did police find guns, the officers said.

Arguing for the 16 years, Clifton said Turner had three pending felonies when he was charged with armed violence: the two drug cases and one for aggravated domestic battery. All those were dismissed as part of his plea.

"It's apparent the defendant has chosen to participate in a lifestyle that involves guns and drugs. The public needs to be protected from him," Clifton said.

Turner's attorney, Steve Sarm of Urbana, said he could not justify his client's actions but asked the judge to consider that his offenses did not involve violence and that he has a substance-abuse problem. He asked for a lower number of years in prison.

Turner apologized to the judge and his family and admitted he had made mistakes and said he wanted to be a productive citizen.

Judge Tom Difanis said he didn't think Turner was violent but instead had the handgun for self-defense.

"Basically, Mr. Turner is a drug dealer. That's the lifestyle he chose. It's more lucrative but a lot more dangerous than working in a factory in town," he said.