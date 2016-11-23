UI photosynthesis research seems be to bearing fruit

Photo by: Brian L. Stauffer/University of Illinois Stephen P. Long, center, a professor of crop sciences and plant biology, with postdoctoral researchers Johannes Kromdijk, left, and Katarzyna Glowacka, increased plant yield by altering a mechanism plants use to protect themselves from excess solar energy.

URBANA — A supercomputer and an agricultural test plot at the University of Illinois could be the birthplace of a new "green revolution" in food production, scientists say.

A scientific team led by UI plant physiologist Stephen Long used the National Center for Supercomputing Applications to model new approaches to improving crop yields — genetically altering photosynthesis, the process plants use to convert carbon dioxide and sunlight into chemical energy and, eventually, food for animals and humans.

The models showed great promise, but other scientists were skeptical.

That was more than 10 years ago. Under a new collaboration with geneticist Krishna Niyogi of the University of California — funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — Long and his research team tested their theory in the summer of 2014 on tobacco plants grown at the UI's south farms.

It worked. With "very convincing data," the team set out to replicate the findings this past summer, after heavy rains in 2015 postponed their plans.

The results of the field trials were startling: increases of 14 percent to 20 percent in the size of the plants' leaves and stems.

By all accounts, the study, published by the journal Science, is a huge discovery. Most productivity gains using more conventional plant breeding fall in the 1 to 2 percent range.

Long was surprised — sort of. The NCSA computer models had predicted increases of up to 30 percent.

"That was really what told us this is worth trying," said Long, professor of plant biology and crop sciences. "We could see the number was big, but we weren't really sure we would get it. Photosynthesis is probably the most researched topic in plant sciences," and most people didn't believe such gains were possible.

"It's probably the biggest discovery of my life," said Long, who led the study with postdoctoral researchers Katarzyna Glowacka and Johannes Kromdijk. "We'd hope it will be part of a new green revolution."

Next step: test trials

The process involves tweaking a part of photosynthesis called "photo protection," which guards plants against too much light — sunburn, essentially. A mechanism diverts tiny light particles and dissipates them as heat.

When the plant is in shade, plants can turn off that mechanism to boost photosynthesis. But that process can take an hour or more, which hampers efficiency.

Niyogi and Long came up with a strategy: adding extra copies of three genes whose proteins are responsible for relaxing the sun protection, which would speed up the plant's response to shade. With their postdoctoral students, they took the genes from a widely studied mustard plant and inserted them into the tobacco plants.

Tobacco was used because it's much easier to genetically modify than corn or other food crops, Long said.

Researchers must now prove that the process will increase the fruit or seeds in food plants. Long is confident, because the underlying photosynthesis mechanism is the same for all plants.

Researchers in Australia have already started to apply the same technique to black-eyed peas (known there as "cowpeas"), an important protein source for sub-Saharan Africa, along with rice and cassava. A group at the UI hopes to do similar test trials in spring 2017 or 2018, Long said.

"It'll be awhile before we know if this works," Long said. "They're much slower to change."

He hopes to see some results with peas in a year or so.

But any applications in farm fields will take 10 to 15 years or longer, Long said. New techniques in plant productivity must pass government regulatory hurdles, and both plant breeders and seed companies have to want them, he said.

Then there are added concerns about genetically modified crops, known as GMOs. Opponents say that there's no consensus on the long-term safety of GMO crops and that productivity gains so far have been minimal.

The big increases in the new study could offset some of those arguments, scientists say.

Countdown to 2050

The researchers are also looking at ways to achieve the same effect without transferring genes between species, Long said, by adding extra copies of the plant's own genes or modifying the way the plant regulates genes. That could allay some opponents' concerns, he said.

Long and others note that crop scientists have used conventional plant breeding for years, and that genetically modified crops are actually a better option because they're more precise.

The overriding issue, he said, is the world's food supply.

The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization has projected that by the year 2050 the world could need 70 percent more primary food sources, such as rice, wheat, corn and soy. Population increases and changes in land use from an increasingly urbanized world will place new demands on the food supply, particularly in fast-growing areas of sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia, he said.

"If you look at the current rates of progress, we're not going to get there," Long said. Because of the lag time from the research lab to the farm field, "we need to be developing technologies that could deal with that now."

He expects the new technology to be applied first in Africa or Asia, the areas targeted by the Gates Foundation. Plant breeders in Nigeria are already working with the Australian researchers, he said.

In the U.S., commodity prices have remained low for several years, so "increasing yield is probably not a huge demand for these companies," he said.

The Gates Foundation partnered with Syngenta on the project, giving the company first crack at the results. But 50 percent of any royalties it takes in would go back to the Gates Foundation, Long said. The foundation also insisted that technology be freely available to poor farmers all over the world, he said.

Long said they needed Syngenta to protect the technology and to usher it through the regulatory process, which can cost "millions" in the United States.