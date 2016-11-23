UPDATE: Southbound I-57 reopens at Olympian after jackknifed semi cleared
UPDATE 6:56 p.m.
State police report that southbound Interstate 57 has reopened at the Olympian Drive exit.
UPDATE 6:25 p.m.
Illinois State Police report that southbound Interstate 57 is closed at the Olympian Drive exit after a semitrailer jackknifed, blocking the road. A heavy-duty tow truck is en route. State police are routing southbound traffic up the Olympian Drive exit ramp and immediately back on to I-57. Traffic is backed up a considerable distance and motorists should stay alert and use caution in the area.
UPDATE 5:48 p.m.
Police say the accident near Curtis Road has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.
UPDATE 5:38 p.m.
State police say three additional crashes have happened in traffic backed up by the first accident and warn drivers to slow down and expect delays.
UPDATE 4:59 p.m.
Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Brad Kane reports that state police, the Champaign Fire Department and Champaign police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving an injury on northbound Interstate 57 near Curtis Road in southwest Champaign.
I-57 completely blocked northbound milepost 232 Champaign. Five vehicle crash involving semi. Southbound down to one lane. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/TFB6H8M0SW
— ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) November 23, 2016
Several accidents were also reported near the I-57/I-74 interchange, slowing travelers headed to Thanksgiving destinations.
Also, a construction zone had I-57 southbound in Champaign backed up, resulting in significant delays.
#CUTraffic advisory: we're seeing a backup at Neil & Windsor due to an apparent traffic signal malfunction. Avoid the area. #Chambana
— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) November 23, 2016
