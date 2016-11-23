Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 83 Today's Paper

UPDATE: Southbound I-57 reopens at Olympian after jackknifed semi cleared
| Subscribe

More Local

UPDATE: Southbound I-57 reopens at Olympian after jackknifed semi cleared

Wed, 11/23/2016 - 4:41pm | The News-Gazette
I-57 backed up
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 57 southbound as construction zones make holiday traffic more congested in areas in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. 
  • Image
    Accident on I-74

UPDATE 6:56 p.m.

State police report that southbound Interstate 57 has reopened at the Olympian Drive exit.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

Illinois State Police report that southbound Interstate 57 is closed at the Olympian Drive exit after a semitrailer jackknifed, blocking the road. A heavy-duty tow truck is en route. State police are routing southbound traffic up the Olympian Drive exit ramp and immediately back on to I-57. Traffic is backed up a considerable distance and motorists should stay alert and use caution in the area.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.

Police say the accident near Curtis Road has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m.

State police say three additional crashes have happened in traffic backed up by the first accident and warn drivers to slow down and expect delays.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Brad Kane reports that state police, the Champaign Fire Department and Champaign police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving an injury on northbound Interstate 57 near Curtis Road in southwest Champaign.

 

Several accidents were also reported near the I-57/I-74 interchange, slowing travelers headed to Thanksgiving destinations.

Also, a construction zone had I-57 southbound in Champaign backed up, resulting in significant delays.

Have a delay to report? Tweet to @news_gazette, email news@news-gazette.com or call 217-351-5232.

 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

GLG wrote 5 hours 25 min ago

If people would not tailgate, talk or text, drink and drive, not wait untill the last minute to merge in construction zones, "There is a reason the road signs are put out miles before the lanes narrow"  There would be a lot less crashes, Drive safely!