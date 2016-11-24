Area history, Nov. 24, 2016

Today is Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the large grain elevator at the junction of the Illinois Central and the Lake Erie & Western railroads in Paxton and the interlocking plant that controls the crossing of the roads burned to the ground, making for a loss estimated at $100,000. It was presumed that a spark from an engine started the blaze. The elevator was owned by Rollins, Risser & Westbrook. The latter was mayor of Paxton.

In 1966, rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who poisoned dogs and cats in Gibson City reached $1,300 Wednesday, with the addition of a $500 reward offered by the American Humane Association. At least 15 dogs and two cats have been killed. Gibson City police have refused to give out any information on the reported poisonings. Veterinarians found strychnine-poisoned roast beef after pumping the stomachs of some of the dead animals.

In 2001, after being told a new library in the range of $26 million wasn't feasible, Champaign Public Library officials had a new number in mind: $19 million.