Convenient care centers to be open on holiday

URBANA — Carle and Christie Clinic will each have convenient care centers open Thanksgiving Day.

Carle's convenient care center at 1701 Curtis Road, C, will be open normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the holiday, and all other Carle locations — other than Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center — will be closed.

Carle said its other locations will be open normal hours on Friday, with the exception of clinics in Cissna Park, Milford and Rossville, which will remain closed on Friday.

Christie Clinic's convenient care center at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Christie Clinic will have two convenient care centers open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at 1710 E. Windsor Road, U, and at 3545 N. Vermilion St., Danville, and all its other facilities will be closed that day.